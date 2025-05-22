Secretary of State Marco Rubio fired back at California Congresswoman Sara Jacobs after she called President Donald Trump corrupt during a tense foreign affairs hearing.

He didn’t let her get away with it, “That’s false!”

Jacobs gave a Trump Derangement Syndrome sermon, accusing the president of capitalizing on positive foreign relations with the UAE to line his own business’ pockets.

“We have a president who is personally profiting from a deal with a foreign government backed company, at the same time he is selling lethal weapons to that same government. Isn’t that a clear conflict of interest?” the congresswoman asked Rubio.

The deal in question is the Trump family’s recent dealings with the UAE, coming off his four day stint in the Middle East where his main objective was to broker investments for the betterment of the U.S.

“I think no matter who was the president, they would have to deal with the UAE.” Rubio answered Jacobs.

Jacobs immediately went to undermining the Secretary. “That’s not my question!!”

Rubio, seeing that he had no other option, acquiesced to explaining the basics of foreign policy.

“We don’t agree with them on 100%. We have concerns about some of the things they do, but this is called the balancing of foreign policy. It is in our national interest to have a good relationship with the UAE, despite the fact that there are things we don’t like,” Rubio said. “The President’s family owns a business and they can conduct business anywhere in the world they want!”

Jacobs then went on to showcase poster boards with Trump’s likeness, images of his family business’s website, as evidence that Trump is indeed corrupt because he still claims ownership of the company.

“The President is personally benefitting from billions of dollars of deals and he doesn’t care at all about the people of Sudan who are experiencing famine and genocide. It’s shocking to me that you can’t admit that. You seemed more concerned about staying in Trump’s good graces than sticking up for human rights and American values that you once were a champion for.”

Rubio wouldn’t stand for it.

“I don’t accept the premise of your question! I think this has nothing to do with personally benefitting from anything. This has to do with the fact that in order to conduct foreign policy in the middle east, you’re going to have to deal with the UAE.”

As if Jacobs were not enough, she then yielded to Senator Olszewski of Maryland, who asked Rubio whether or not the government would accept a gift of a Rolls-Royce.

“I don’t understand the purpose of that question. That’s a silly question.” Rubio threw back, refusing to entertain his hypothetical.

See the outrageous back and forth here:

Trump SNAPS at disrespectful reporter during meeting with South African president

President Donald Trump snapped at NBC reporter Peter Alexander for asking a “pointed” question during his meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the White House, Wednesday.

Trump puts him in his place!

President Trump recently granted 59 South Africans refugee status related to the persecution of white farmers in the country, a decision which has received severe backlash from the left wing media.

“Can you explain why it’s appropriate to welcome some white Afrikaners here when other refugees like Afghans, Venezuelans, Haitians have all had their protective status revoked?” the reporter asked, insinuating the refugee status was based on race.

In response, President Trump acted per usual, leaving no space for mainstream media nonsense.

“This is a group, NBC, that is truly fake news. They ask a lot of questions that are very pointed. They’re not questions, they’e statements,” Trump told the South African president sitting next to him.

“When you say we don’t take others, all you have to do is take a look at the southern border,” Trump continued. “We let 21 million people come through our border totally unchecked, totally unvetted. They came from all over. They came from all over the world. In many cases, they’re criminals. They come from prisons. They come from mental institutions. They come from street gangs, they’re drug dealers. So don’t say we didn’t take them.”

Watch Trump sweep the floor with fake news NBC:

