PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cheramie III's avatar
Cheramie III
1h

I love how they didn’t want to look and seemed uncomfortable when they were exposed as liars ‼️‼️🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸😂😂🤣🤣

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ken warfle's avatar
Ken warfle
1h

I had to turn the volume way down because of That screeching Karen.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Politibrawl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture