Secretary of State Marco Rubio dismantled Democrat Sen. Cory Booker after he tried to paint President Donald Trump’s foreign policy as reckless and incompetent, a mistake Rubio made him pay for during Tuesday’s televised hearing…

“No one is begging here! The Iranians might be begging because their economy is losing hundreds of millions of dollars a day!!” Rubio fired back.

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Markwayne Mullin CONFRONTS crowd of Fake News reporters…

Then DECLARES WAR on Antifa!

DHS Sec. Markwayne Mullin layed down the law when a reporter pressed him on how ICE agents are responding to the chaos at the Delaney Hall facility in New Jersey, making it clear that the administration will have “zero tolerance” for violent agitators.

“These aren’t the peaceful protesters that the radical left politicians were telling you about!” Mullin said. “We’ve arrested people that came in from Portland!”

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Trump confirms July 24 rescheduled White House Correspondents’ Dinner at Waldorf Astoria

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday the previously halted White House Correspondents’ Dinner would resume July 24 at the Waldorf Astoria on Pennsylvania Avenue, declaring he won’t permit violence to alter national traditions.

Assassination attempt interruption: The April event at the Washington Hilton ended abruptly when gunman Cole Tomas Allen, 31, breached security with multiple weapons and opened fire at a checkpoint above the ballroom, striking a Secret Service agent before being apprehended.

WHCA president celebrates rescheduling as statement against political violence, historical moment: White House Correspondents’ Association president Weijia Jiang called the decision significant for America’s 250th anniversary observance, declaring the association won’t allow violence to define the occasion while honoring the year’s historical importance and democratic values.

FBI dramatically escalates child predator prosecutions under new leadership

The FBI has greatly intensified crackdowns on child exploitation, with enforcement activity roughly tripling since the previous year as Director Kash Patel prioritizes dismantling networks targeting vulnerable youth. Two recent convictions, both resulting in life sentences within days of each other, represent unprecedented successes for a single field office.

Patel said: “This FBI is cracking down on child predators more aggressively than any other in history – arresting 2,900 alleged abusers (up 70%) and identifying or locating nearly 7,000 children (up 144%) since last year,” FBI Director Kash Patel told The Daily Wire.

Nonprofit executive exploited autism-spectrum children across international waters for over a decade: James Bernard Grover, 63, operated a special needs advocacy organization while systematically victimizing boys with autism spectrum disorder, utilizing cruise ships beyond U.S. jurisdiction to evade detection from 2010 onward.

Sextortion operator threatened death against child victims to coerce explicit material production: Montrey Roseberry, 20, deceived approximately 50 minors nationwide by posing as females, then weaponized their intimate images through extortion and threats of family exposure and death.

WATCH: Dr. Oz give medical advice for those suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome