Secretary of State Marco Rubio battled Democrats today during a circus hearing that was supposed to be about foreign policy and Iran War developments, quickly devolving into personal attacks and a Trump witch-hunt.

Here are the must-see moments:

Democrat buffoon Ted Lieu accuses Marco of LYING under oath - Rubio makes him regret it…

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Marco Rubio GOES OFF when whiny Democrat asks the DUMBEST gotcha question ever...

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Scott Bessent BLASTS Democrat Sen. Ron Wyden’s big Epstein secret, accuses senator of covering up son’s business dealings

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent opened Senate Finance Committee testimony by hitting Sen. Ron Wyden hard, claiming the Oregon Democrat slandered the Treasury Department to distract from his son’s 2016 meeting seeking investment backing from Jeffrey Epstein.

Watch:

Bessent alleged Adam Wyden approached the convicted sex offender requesting funding for his hedge fund, citing emails showing the younger Wyden thanked Epstein for the encounter.

Wyden dismissed Bessent’s charges as rambling, while Bessent pressed for details about conversations between Wyden’s son and Epstein, making crude insinuations about their discussion.

Hilton and Becerra advance to November general election in California’s jungle primary system

GOP candidate Steve Hilton and former Biden Cabinet official Xavier Becerra emerged as frontrunners in early Wednesday returns after California’s unique open-ballot primary where all candidates compete together regardless of party affiliation.