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DennisBAnderson's avatar
DennisBAnderson
6h

Every time Lui`s lips are moving, it is getting ready to tell a lie.

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James Seigfreid's avatar
James Seigfreid
5h

Ted Lieu is a TDS-riddled lying communist partisan hack and has ZERO business in any position of public service or trust...which puts him right in line with vast majority of what used to be an American political party but has devolved into a domestic terrorist organization.

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