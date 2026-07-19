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Kathy Thompson's avatar
Kathy Thompson
2hEdited

In 2020 Antifa showed up as did BLM and it wasn’t about Floyd. He was useful. They came here from Europe, but instead of fighting fascism, they are fascism. They are well funded by world dark money by globalist.

They destroyed property, NOT public property but PRIVATE owned businesses and homes. They attacked police, but also private citizens trying to protect their property. They stole property and money. Who were they against? They claimed the government, but they were not killing and attacking the government, but people like you and me. They FORCED their will onto people. That is fascism

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Jeanie's avatar
Jeanie
3h

At 75 how much of a threat am I. I don't consider myself far left but I do have my opinions that are very unfavorable towards Trump as his self-centered administration. Voting Blue 💙

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