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Secretary of State Marco Rubio gathered diplomats from over 60 countries this past week to host a summit about the threat posed by Antifa and far-left groups to international security.

“The Ministerial on the Resurgence of Political Terrorism” was the first such event that focused on these radical groups by the Trump administration, which laid out the foundation to work collaboratively on tackling the persistent problem.

Rubio told diplomats the Trump administration will be utilizing every tool available to take down cells within the United States and beyond.

“These are not distinct and isolated cells, they are interconnected networks. They do not recognize our borders. They do not believe in the nation-state itself,” Rubio said.

“Through intelligence and information sharing, through coordinated law enforcement strategy, through financial targeting and disruption, we will dismantle these networks brick by brick. It is time for the people of the civilized world to defend ourselves,” Rubio continued.

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I believe the most important part of Rubio’s speech was when he said the following: “Under President Trump, for the first time, the United States is building the infrastructure, the partnerships, and the strategy to defeat the scourge of far-left terror.”

Ever since the horrific assassination of Charlie Kirk, Republicans have been asking President Trump why there has not been a massive crackdown on Antifa and its supporters.

Rubio acknowledging the federal government has had to start from scratch in mapping out Antifa’s decentralized network is something that most people don’t understand in how the movement operates.

Their infamous black bloc uniform is not just an attempt to intimidate and obscure their identity, it is also to make it hard to attribute a criminal act to an individual if there happens to be video or photo evidence of the act. They want the “revolution to be televised,” but on their terms.

The second thing is Antifa’s individual cell structure has been Democrats’ biggest talking point in denying the movement even exists.

“There is no ‘official’ Antifa group! There is no Antifa leader!” they insist.

They are correct, but just because a group does not have a CEO or a LLC address, does not mean people are not part of a group with a common goal. It does not take much to organize a violent event, especially when it is centered around an anarcho-communist ideology. Not having a dedicated leader, for police to arrest and the group falling apart, is the whole point!

The people who are part of this movement are delusional, but very dedicated. They live and breathe for the opportunity to carry out their violent plans. So they take steps to insulate themselves so they can continue their desire to go against “fascist” Trump.

This is why it has taken nearly a year to just map the network out. That said, there have been successes in grinding down their operations and securing terrorism enhancements in prison sentences.

Much like the immigration crisis, there will not be an overnight fix, but as long as the momentum keeps going, there will be tangible results.