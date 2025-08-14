PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
RRiveter's avatar
RRiveter
1h

OK, now I'm absolutely convinced that everyone in this Cabinet are B....S....crazy. Throwing a sandwich at a cop is a "felony"????? Now I can understand if he shot at the cop, he tried to physically assault the cop, pushed him, whatever, but a friggin' sandwich??? Cannot wait until this guy gets legal representation, and his lawyer cuts Bondi to shreds over this absolutely ridiculous charge. My God, Ms FL idiot, get a life! Stop the slavish, crazy devotion to your king, and try to move towards sanity, or you may be shipped back to FL where your state bar will disbar you, based on 3x charges against you by your colleagues. What an idiot.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Politibrawl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture