A Washington D.C. man discovered that food fights with federal agents have serious consequences when he was slapped with felony assault charges in Washington DC this week.

Sean Charles Dunn, 37, now faces criminal prosecution after allegedly throwing a Subway sandwich at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent during Sunday night's confrontation on D.C. streets. The incident occurred as federal forces continue their expanded presence in the nation's capital under President Trump's crime crackdown initiative.

Video footage captured Dunn's outburst, showing him screaming "fascists" at a group of federal officers before launching his submarine sandwich projectile, which struck the CBP agent squarely in the chest. What Dunn may have considered a moment of rebellious humor quickly transformed into a serious legal predicament.

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro announced the charges Wednesday, delivering a stern message about respecting federal law enforcement. "He thought it was funny. Well he doesn't think it's funny today because we charged him with a felony," Pirro said in a social media video. "So there, stick your Subway sandwich somewhere else!"

According to court documents, Dunn readily admitted his sandwich-slinging actions to responding D.C. police officers, stating simply, "I did it. I threw a sandwich."

Dunn is reportedly a DOJ employee, and has since been fired, according to Pam Bondi.

The incident highlights the tensions surrounding Trump's federal intervention in D.C., which began August 7 with deployment of additional federal personnel to support local policing efforts. The administration escalated its response Monday by asserting direct federal control over the Metropolitan Police Department and activating National Guard units.

Since the order, there have been over 100 recorded arrests. These include dozens of gun crime suspects, alleged illegal immigrants, and individuals with outstanding warrants, according to White House statistics.