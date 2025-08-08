A Baltimore man received one year of home detention and three years probation for attacking two elderly pro-life demonstrators outside a Planned Parenthood clinic, despite prosecutors seeking a 10-year prison sentence.

Patrick Brice, 28, was convicted of second-degree assault and reckless endangerment for the May 2023 attack on Richard Schaefer, 84, and Mark Crosby, 73, who were praying outside the clinic.

Jay Walton, the president of the Baltimore County Right to Life chapter, wrote in a Facebook post in May of this year after the attack that Crosby has prayed in front of the facility “for years” so that “young abortion-minded women know that they are loved, that their baby is loved."

Baltimore Circuit Judge Yvette Bryant imposed the lighter sentence Thursday, prompting victim Crosby to shout "What about my rights and my well-being?" as the judge left the courtroom.

Surveillance footage captured Brice shoving Schaefer into a flowerpot before assaulting Crosby when he tried to help. Brice told the court he initially approached to debate Schaefer about religious concepts but "snapped" after perceiving one of the victim’s comments as pointedly racial.

"I just snapped one day," Brice said, then apologizing to both victims.

The attack left Crosby with permanent eye damage, broken facial bones and temporary unconsciousness. Photos showed him bloodied and wearing a "Pro Life" shirt after the incident.

“This was an act of cowardice and cruelty, and sheer mayhem,” Tom Brejcha, President and Chief Counsel of the conservative law firm Thomas More Society that is representing the victims, said.

The firm Thomas More Society condemned the sentence as inadequate for what they called a "vicious, targeted assault" on senior citizens exercising free speech rights.

Brice's sentence includes mandatory anger management classes, drug and alcohol screening, and continued therapy.

Police reports indicated the confrontation began as a debate over abortion viewpoints before escalating to violence. Multiple witnesses observed the attack unfold outside the Baltimore facility.

Crosby's attorney read a statement describing "gross disregard for the law and human decency," noting the victims couldn't defend themselves against the younger attacker.