President Donald Trump visited a community restaurant in Iowa, where one man made an unexpected request…

“Can I pray with you real quick?”

Hillary Clinton flees when reporter asks why Ghislaine Maxwell was at her daughter’s wedding

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton abruptly ended a post-deposition press interaction Thursday after a reporter asked why Ghislaine Maxwell attended daughter Chelsea’s 2010 wedding, replying she was a “plus one” before walking away amid renewed Epstein scrutiny.

Maxwell’s Wedding Presence Confirmed: Ghislaine Maxwell attended Chelsea Clinton’s July 31, 2010 wedding in Rhinebeck, New York, as the plus-one of her then-boyfriend, tech billionaire Ted Waitt, with photos showing her among guests.

Prior Lawsuit Context Highlighted: By the wedding date, Maxwell had been named in Virginia Giuffre’s 2009 civil lawsuit against Jeffrey Epstein, alleging recruitment and grooming, though Epstein’s later conviction came after.

Clinton’s Brief Response Given: When questioned post-House deposition, Clinton stated Maxwell “came as the plus one, the guest of someone who was invited,” then thanked reporters and ended the exchange without further comment.

Tied to Ongoing Epstein Probe: The query followed Clinton’s closed-door testimony on February 2 regarding Epstein connections, amid new DOJ-released records under the Epstein Files Transparency Act mentioning Bill Clinton, his 27 flights to Epstein’s island and Epstein’s 17 visits to the White House in the 1990’s.

Venezuela’s interim leader hails Trump as friend and partner!

Venezuela’s interim president Delcy Rodríguez publicly called Donald Trump a “friend and partner” Thursday, urging him to end US sanctions and the oil blockade in a dramatic shift toward cooperation following the US-backed ouster of Nicolás Maduro in January. (32 words)

Surprising Rhetorical Shift — Rodríguez declared Venezuela has never been an enemy of the US, emphasizing a new era of bilateral ties amid post-Maduro reforms.

Call to End Sanctions — She directly appealed to Trump to immediately lift punitive measures and the blockade, arguing they harm Venezuelan youth and block progress.

Oil Cooperation Highlighted — Trump touted receiving over 80 million barrels of Venezuelan oil in his State of the Union, framing the nations as new partners for energy gains.

Reform Context Emerges — Rodríguez’s outreach follows US pressure for human rights improvements, prisoner releases, and expulsion of Cuban and other foreign influences from Venezuela.

Hegseth forces Scouts back to basics - No more DEI!

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced Friday that the Pentagon will maintain support for Scouting America after the group agreed to eliminate all DEI programs, recognize only biological sex at birth for membership, ban shared intimate spaces by boys and girls, and refocus on developing boys into men, averting a threatened cutoff of military access and aid.

DEI Purge Confirmed — Scouting America commits to removing all diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, including divisive language from programs and publications, with “No more DEI. Zero.”

Merit Badge Overhaul — The organization will discontinue the “Citizenship in Society” badge promoting DEI concepts required for Eagle Scout advancement.

Biological Sex Policy — Membership forms will list only “male” and “female” based on birth sex, prohibiting biological boys and girls from sharing tents, showers, or toilets.

Military Partnership Preserved — Under a signed MOU, Scouting America retains access to Department of War facilities and logistical support, with Hegseth planning reviews to ensure compliance and a return to traditional boy-focused scouting.

CNN staffers panic as Paramount Skydance acquires Warner Bros. Discovery, plans centrist shift

CNN staffers are “apoplectic” and “freaking out” after learning that left-leaning network owner Warner Bros. Discovery will be acquired by Paramount Skydance for $80.5 billion, with insiders confirming the new owners plan a more politically centrist approach to news. Paramount Skydance scooped up CBS last year and tapped 41-year-old journalist Bari Weiss to root out liberal bias at that network.

Why it matters: CNN President Mark Thompson was forced to send a memo late Thursday to tamp down anxiety, writing “don’t jump to conclusions about the future until we know more.” Staffers believe President Trump will be “on the phone daily orchestrating coverage” with the Ellisons (PSKY is run by indie producer David Ellison and financed by his father, longtime Trump supporter and Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison) and Weiss, though one PSKY insider told The Post “we’re looking to produce a news product that appeals to 70% of the country that is either center left or center right.”

What’s next: The bigger concern for CNN talent from Kaitlan Collins, Jake Tapper and Anderson Cooper down to rank-and-file staff is likely cost cutting, though CNN still makes money with $600 million in projected adjusted operating profit on $1.8 billion revenue this year. PSKY plans to merge CNN with its CBS news division (which Weiss runs), meaning some top producers and anchors could be axed, and questions remain about whether Thompson will stay given Weiss’s presence. The merger still requires approval from Trump’s Department of Justice and other regulators.

Joe Rogan features PolitiBrawl’s “Bring Them Back Video” on Thursday night show!

@politibrawlstreetcast PolitiBrawl Streetcast on Instagram: "The legendary @joerogan l…

