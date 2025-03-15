By Wendy Kinney

They don’t just want to silence Elon Musk—they want to destroy him. The death threats. Firebombed Tesla dealerships. Media smear campaigns. Market manipulation. This isn’t dissent—it’s persecution. It’s war. Not a war of ideas, but a war of elimination—a calculated takedown of a man who dared to expose corruption and walk away from their machine.

Elon Musk didn’t change. He simply refused to obey. He chose principle over popularity, courage over compliance. While others bowed to protect their careers, Elon stood alone—and stood taller than ever. He’s lost over $180 billion in personal wealth standing for what he believes. But they still don’t understand him—because it was never about money. It was always about truth, integrity, and confronting the rot inside the system.

Once the darling of the left—idolized by progressives who flaunted Teslas as eco-status symbols—he’s now their second most hated man. But to millions of Americans, he’s a hero: bold, unshaken, and respected. A man who dared to say what so many already know deep down—that we are being lied to, bled dry, and censored into silence.

The radical left, though no longer the majority, is consumed by hatred—and violence has become their operating manual. How terrifying that a nation once revered for spirited debate now echoes with calls for death simply because someone dares to disagree.

Elon stood for free speech. He didn’t just challenge the system—he risked his fortune and reputation to preserve the last open forum in America. Buying Twitter—now X—wasn’t a business decision—it was a rescue mission. He saved the digital town square not for profit, but out of principle. That one bold act shifted the cultural tide and forced other platforms to follow suit, proving that courage can still shape a nation.

Then he did something even more disruptive—he aligned with President Trump and backed something that shook the very foundation of the status quo: DOGE—the Department of Government Efficiency.

DOGE wasn’t just a department—it was a declaration. A statement from We the People that government works for us and is accountable to us—not the other way around. It struck at the heart of the left’s empire: secrecy, unchecked spending, and bureaucratic control.

Through DOGE.gov, Americans saw what we long suspected: our hard-earned dollars haven’t served the people—they’ve padded the pockets of a political cartel hiding behind layers of bureaucracy and fake virtue.

That was the turning point.

DOGE didn’t just ruffle feathers—it blew the lid off Washington’s dirtiest secret: the waste, fraud, and abuse that props up the left’s political machine. The latest audit data exposed a staggering $89 billion in misallocated or outright missing federal funds. Want specifics? Try $3.2 million on redundant DEI workshops, $18 million in unused software licenses, and $1.6 billion in “consulting fees” with no deliverables and zero oversight. That’s not inefficiency—it’s corruption. A slush fund system masquerading as public service.

And for exposing it, Elon became their primary target.

The attacks haven’t just been ideological—they’ve been violent. Dealerships vandalized. Cars torched. Walls tagged with threats like “Free Speech Kills” and “Traitor Tech.” This is coordinated political violence. Law enforcement knows it. And while they look the other way, Tesla stock is being systematically targeted by a media ecosystem hellbent on manufacturing financial bloodshed. It’s just another weapon in their arsenal of retribution.

The irony runs even deeper. This is the same party mandating electric vehicles, spending $7.5 billion in taxpayer funds for EV charging stations—and delivering only three. Three. And yet, they cheer when Teslas are burned in the streets. One man even bought a Tesla just to destroy it on camera—a performative tantrum that somehow passes for protest. Think about that: the same political class that forces Americans into EVs is now glorifying the destruction of the very symbol they once used to virtue-signal. It’s not just hypocrisy—it’s madness.

Even FBI Director Kash Patel has raised red flags, sharply criticizing the agency’s failure to act on what should clearly be treated as federal crimes—arson, coordinated vandalism, and violent threats targeting Musk. As Patel put it: “If these attacks were targeting anyone on the left, the FBI would have launched a full-scale investigation by now.” He’s right—and every American should be asking why federal law enforcement has allowed this to continue unchecked. With Kash at the helm, I foresee the FBI launching a full investigation into this coordinated political violence—a campaign targeting not just Elon Musk, but the very principles of free speech and dissent. And let’s be clear: torching cars, threatening lives, and targeting a private citizen for his beliefs isn’t protest—it’s domestic terrorism.

And the media? The same media that once glorified Musk now treats these violent attacks with indifference—or veiled snark. Where are the front-page headlines? The breathless condemnations? Now, silence. But their silence isn’t neutral—it’s complicit. The media no longer informs the people—it shields the regime and suppresses dissent.

And what, exactly, do these pawns claim to oppose? Exposing federal waste? Cutting fraud? Returning money to taxpayers—assuming they actually pay taxes? That’s the irony. They aren’t fighting corruption—they’re defending it.

They preach justice, yet torch cars. Claim tolerance, yet threaten lives. Scream about democracy, yet silence opposing voices. Cry about equity, while elites gorge on taxpayer funds. Demand accountability—until it’s their side that’s caught. Hypocrisy isn’t the exception anymore—it’s the uniform.

Elon Musk’s real crime? Saying what others are too afraid to say. He didn’t just build rockets and cars—he built a firewall against tyranny. He became a symbol of resistance in an age of submission. And in this upside-down world, truth is treason.

But this isn’t just his fight anymore—it’s ours. If they can do this to him, they can do it to anyone. And that’s the point. That’s the message.

This is a line-in-the-sand moment—not just for tech or politics, but for freedom itself. Whether you like Elon Musk or not doesn’t matter. Whether you drive a Tesla or voted for Trump doesn’t matter. What matters is whether we have the courage to stand when the mob comes to destroy those who speak the truth.

Stay silent now—and we may never get another chance.

And next time—it won’t be Elon.

It’ll be you.

About the Author

Wendy Kinney is a Christian, legal strategist, attorney, and entrepreneur who champions free speech, financial liberty, and the Constitution. As Founder & CEO of Revere Payments, she defends American businesses from financial censorship and government overreach. Her work is rooted in light, driven by principle, and fearless in defense of freedom.