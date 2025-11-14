High-profile restaurateur Stratis Morfogen pulled the plug on three new NYC establishments, including one in Midtown West, vowing “I’m not signing any more leases in New York” after Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani’s victory, while fellow restaurateur Richie Romero halted new openings except for one East Village location where construction had already begun.

Concerns over socialist policies and $30 minimum wage: Both restaurateurs cite fears about Mamdani’s “radical” proposals, particularly raising minimum wage to $30 by 2030, which Morfogen warns will “put fast-casual out of business” and cause a “$12 burger to go up to $22,” as well as concerns about public safety given Mamdani’s criticism of the NYPD and proposals to defund police, with Morfogen saying the policies “scare the s–t out of small business owners.”

Shifting investments to business-friendly cities: Instead of betting on New York, Morfogen is opening new restaurants in Miami while Romero is launching 12 to 15 concepts in secondary markets including Atlanta, Dallas, and West Palm Beach, with Romero launching a coalition “to fight socialism” and calling NYC merely a “showcase” where “it’s impossible to make money,” while describing other cities as “more business friendly.”

Russian spy ship detected near Hawaii, U.S. Coast Guard responds

The U.S. Coast Guard announced Thursday it detected a Russian Vishnya-class intelligence ship, the Kareliya, operating about 15 nautical miles south of Oahu on October 29, prompting a response by Coast Guard HC-130 Hercules from Air Station Barbers Point and the Coast Guard Cutter William Hart.

Coast Guard conducting monitoring and overflights: Personnel are continuing to monitor the vessel by conducting safe and professional overflights and transiting near the ship in accordance with international law to provide maritime security for U.S. vessels and support homeland defense efforts, with Coast Guard Oceania District working with U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and interagency partners.

Soviet-era intelligence vessel still in service: The Vishnya-class ships were built for the Soviet Navy in the 1980s for signals intelligence gathering via extensive sensor arrays with satellite transmission capability, and while seven remain in service with the Russian Navy primarily for intelligence collection, they are armed with AK-630 weapon systems and SA-N-8 surface-to-air missile launchers for self-defense, with customary international law permitting foreign military vessels to operate outside other nations’ 12-nautical-mile territorial seas.

Far-left Mamdani ally goes to China to prove communism is great… “I have no patriotism in my heart”

American left-wing streamer Hasan Piker announced during a seven-hour Tuesday livestream from China that “I have already become Chinese. In my heart, in my soul, in my mind, in my conscience,” while praising the country’s economic development and claiming “I don’t have any sort of patriotism in my heart!”

Previously expressed regret U.S. won Cold War: Piker told a BreakThrough News reporter at Democratic NYC Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani’s Nov. 4 election-night rally that the U.S. “defeated the USSR, unfortunately,” despite communist regimes—led by the USSR and Chinese Communist Party—killing an estimated 100-180 million people combined, according to various studies including “The Black Book of Communism.”

Faces criticism over alleged dog shock collar use: The streamer allegedly used a shock collar on his dog Kaya during October livestreams, generating criticism from Vice President J.D. Vance, with fellow streamer Tectone claiming Piker used “a shock collar on a setting so high that his dog F*CKING SCREAMS,” while experts note such collars can cause stress, anxiety, and increased aggression in dogs.

Trumps participate in dual-signature event for foster care executive order

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump joined together in a ceremony Thursday signing an executive order requiring more robust federal assistance for young adults in the foster care system.

Initiative details: The directive instructs the Department of Health and Human Services to streamline child welfare data systems, forge private-sector partnerships to generate employment opportunities for former foster youth, and work with religious organizations to remove bureaucratic barriers preventing their participation in federal support programs. The order advances the first lady’s “Fostering the Future” initiative, which provides college funding and educational pathways for young people leaving state custody.

Rising statistics: Around 328,947 children were in foster care last September, down from 437,000 in 2017. However, outcomes remain troubling: only 55% of these youth complete high school and merely 10% earn four-year degrees.

Signing event: After the president signed the order in the East Room, the first lady added her signature to the document, symbolizing unified dedication to the issue. “Too many people from the foster care community end up homeless, in danger on America’s streets,” Melania Trump said. “I predict this small spark today will ignite a profound and lasting nationwide movement.”

Legal group demands criminal probe into school district over alleged Democrat campaign rally

A nonprofit legal organization is urging Virginia authorities to launch a criminal investigation into Portsmouth Public Schools after the district allegedly provided taxpayer-funded resources for a political rally featuring then-gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger in August.

Alleged legal violations: The Liberty Justice Center claims the school system violated Virginia statute 18.2-112.1(B) governing misuse of public assets, which becomes a Class 4 felony when the value exceeds $1,000. The group also contends Spanberger’s campaign failed to report the venue use as an in-kind contribution on required financial disclosure forms.

Event circumstances: The August rally at I.C. Norcom High School occurred on the first mandatory work day for teachers preparing for the new academic year, with staff on the clock and school facilities utilized at no charge to the campaign. The Liberty Justice Center estimates services rendered—including facility rental, staffing costs, and maintenance labor—surpassed the $1,000 felony threshold.

District response: Portsmouth Public Schools maintains administrators believed they were hosting an educational event rather than a campaign function, and that the principal instructed staff not to attend once the political nature became apparent. The district stated no public admission occurred and buildings were already operational, though email records show campaign officials distributed public RSVP links and requested additional classroom space.

The Liberty Justice Center has petitioned Attorney General Jason Miyares and Portsmouth Commonwealth’s Attorney Stephanie Morales to pursue the matter, but neither office has indicated whether an investigation will proceed. Spanberger won the gubernatorial election last week.

JD Vance talks government shutdown and 2028 presidential run in Hannity interview

Vice President JD Vance went on Fox’s Hannity Thursday to disavow Democrats’ handling of the shutdown and a potential run for the 2028 presidential election.