Hasan Piker, a far-left political commentator and streamer with over 4 million subscribers across both YouTube and Twitch, has emerged as one of the most prominent voices supporting Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani’s campaign.

Piker has a long history of promoting anti-American and other extremist political rhetoric - he once infamously declared, “Kill them! Kill those motherf**ers! Let the streets soak in their red-capitalist bloods, dude.” His recent trip to China highlighted his ideological alignment with authoritarian communism: in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square, he held a Chinese flag while proclaiming, “I don’t have any kind of patriotism in my heart for America.” The stunt quickly backfired when his crew was detained, and their devices inspected for apparently displaying a Mao Zedong meme.

Piker’s influence extends into U.S. politics through his vocal support of figures like Zohran Mamdani. Mamdani identifies as a democratic socialist, yet he has repeatedly echoed radical critiques of capitalism and support for centralized economies. When asked if he liked capitalism, Mamdani admitted, “No. I have many critiques of capitalism. … There must be a better distribution of wealth…” Meanwhile, Piker has openly framed communism as “the final goal … a stateless, moneyless, classless society. A borderless society.” Together, these statements suggest a push among radical leftists to reshape or even eradicate capitalism in America.

In August 2019, Hasan Piker made a controversial statement on his livestream, saying, “America deserved 9/11, dude. F**k it, I’m saying it,” which sparked national criticism. In a campaign press release, Andrew Cuomo condemned this comment and emphasized his ties to 9/11 families, stating he “fought to secure benefits for 9/11 families” and framed his opponent’s association with Piker as a point of concern to those families. Mamdani refused to condemn Piker for the disgusting remarks.

During Mamdani’s election party, Piker taunted Andrew Cuomo by saying, “What happened? I thought the ‘Hasan loves 9/11’ was a successful campaign strategy? What happened? Andrew Cuomo fuck you. Suck my d*ck, Andrew Cuomo.”

Piker’s backing of Mamdani has been both public and vehement. In April of the campaign year, Mamdani appeared on Piker’s platform, telling his audience he was “eternally grateful” to the candidate and asserting that a Mamdani victory would prove “this kind of politics works.” At Mamdani’s victory celebration, Piker further declared: “We are in the heart of the imperial core … Everyday Americans … are finally arriving at the conclusion that perhaps there is an alternative.”

The combined effect of radical influencers like Piker and politicians like Mamdani signals a significant ideological shift within the Democratic Party. With a communist-proximate agenda gaining traction in one of America’s largest cities, the influence of political commentators and social media personalities is helping to expand and normalize far-left ideology among young voters who don’t tune into more traditional forms of media like cable or print.