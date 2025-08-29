New York is cooked…

I went to New York City to ask Zohran Mamdani supporters which of his policies do they actually think will work to make the city better.

Rent freezes

Raising taxes on the rich

Government-run grocery stores

And then I asked them “What could be an unintended consequence of those socialist policies?”

Will the billionaires and millionaires leave and take their businesses and thousands of jobs with them?

Will real estate start to crumble in New York because no one wants to invest in properties with fixed rents and limited profits?

They basically told me they have never even considered these down-stream effects of nice-sounding socialist policies or worse… they didn’t care.

Watch the alarming PolitiBrawl Streetcast here:

Click To Watch Video

Transgender Catholic school shooter blames his mother for his violent actions

Scumbag shooter Robin Westman blamed his mother for his violent actions, claiming her warnings against transitioning made him "stay in discomfort" and led to his desire to "kill so so many people," though she had actually signed his legal name change from Robert to Robin in 2020.

Facebook / Mary Grace Westman

Regret Over Transition: In his manifesto, Westman expressed regret about transitioning, writing "Gender and weed fucked up my head" and advising parents not to let kids "smoke weed or change gender until they are like seventeen," claiming he regretted being "brainwashed into being trans."

Contradictory Messages: Despite blaming his parents in parts of his manifesto, Westman also wrote a separate letter telling his family he loved them and that they "did not fail" him as parents, showing he was "raised to be a good person."

Vaping and Health Delusions: Westman believed vaping had given him cancer without evidence and claimed he couldn't stop either vaping or planning the attack, writing that if he could stop vaping, he could prevent the shooting but wrote "(I)just don't want to."

Attack Details and Investigation: Westman killed two children (8-year-old Fletcher Merkel and 10-year-old Harper Moysk) and wounded 18 others by firing 116 rifle rounds through church windows during morning Mass before killing himself, while his mother has hired a defense attorney and is not cooperating with police.

Former Trump advisor TELLS OFF smug CNN host live on her own show

Former Trump economic advisor Stephen Moore spoke out on CNN defending President Donald Trump’s hard pressure on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to cut interest rates.

“Hold on a sec!! Jerome Powell was the one who let inflation go up by 9% in 2022!” Moore fired back. “All Trump is saying to these countries is ‘lower your tariffs in a way where we have a level playing field!!’”

Watch the live clash here:

Click To Watch Video