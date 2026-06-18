I asked Zohran Mamdani supporters in NYC if they really think “taxing the billionaires” will solve real economic problems.

Then, I told them the truth: “There is about 1,000 billionaires in America, if you tax 100% of their income and wealth you could fund the federal government for only 10 months. Then we are broke and the economy is destroyed…”

“What do we do next?” I asked.

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JD Vance pushes back on Israeli criticism of Iran deal

Vice President JD Vance defended the US-Iran memorandum Thursday after Israeli officials criticized the agreement and personally attacked Trump. Vance warned Israeli cabinet members against alienating their “only powerful ally,” noting the US has supplied two-thirds of Israel’s defensive weaponry over the past three months.

Israeli officials, including Minister Amichai Chikli and Ambassador Yechiel Leiter, expressed alarm that the deal doesn’t address Iran’s ballistic missiles or commit Tehran to concrete denuclearization steps, only opening a 60-day negotiating window. The agreement also requires a unilateral Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire while Israel refuses to withdraw troops from Lebanon.

Critics, including former Israeli security adviser Yaakov Amidror, argued the US gave Iran sanctions relief and lifted its naval blockade without securing concrete commitments in return. The diplomatic strain comes as Israeli PM Netanyahu faces elections by October, with his Likud party reportedly scaling back campaign messaging around his once-close relationship with Trump.

Jeffrey Epstein sought leniency by offering dirt on Trump - But came up empty

Jeffrey Epstein’s attorneys discussed a potential “proffer” arrangement with federal prosecutors after his 2019 arrest, in which he would have provided information on other defendants in exchange for a lighter sentence, according to a New York Times report. Notes show Epstein was particularly fixated on offering details about Trump, though his actual comments were vague and unsubstantive — calling Trump a “total con artist” who “never had money.” It remains unclear how far these negotiations progressed.

The reporting is part of a broader Times investigation into Epstein’s death, which concludes suicide remains the most plausible explanation despite longstanding alternative theories. New evidence includes Epstein previously asking a cellmate how to fashion a noose, suspicious sounds heard by a nearby inmate the night he died, and handwritten notes echoing language from his alleged suicide note. Several prison lapses — including no cellmate, extra linens, and infrequent guard rounds — apparently made his death easier to carry out, their investigation reports.

Separately, DOJ-released emails show Epstein remained preoccupied with Trump for years after their falling out, repeatedly positioning himself as an expert on Trump’s thinking to figures including Bill Gates, while privately disparaging the president as “dumb” without being able to implicate him in wrongdoing.

French activist attacked by Tunisian migrant faces prison time for migrant crime remarks

French conservative activist Thaïs d’Escoeuffant, 26, is awaiting a court verdict after being prosecuted for stating on live television that African, Black, and Arab immigrant men pose the “main danger” to women in France. Anti-racism group Dilcrah sued her over her controversial comments.

D’Escoeuffant says her views stem from personally surviving an alleged assault by a Tunisian migrant in 2022 , during which she says she was forcibly assaulted in her own apartment. Prosecutors argued she exploited the incident to fuel hate speech and build her social media profile, requesting a custodial sentence.

D’Escoeuffant claims she’s faced repeated violent attacks from Antifa activists, numerous social media bans, and closed bank accounts. She remains defiant, arguing France suppresses anti-immigration speech while permitting “anti-white” rhetoric, and advocates for stricter border policies.

Trump Admin ends PEPFAR funding to South Africa over white farmer abandonment

The Trump administration has notified South Africa it is terminating PEPFAR funding, citing the country’s failure to address violence and discrimination against white South Africans. The State Department outlined six unmet conditions, including condemning “kill the Boer” rhetoric, blocking land expropriation without compensation, and prioritizing rural crime reduction in high-risk farming areas.

A State Department spokesperson framed the decision around South Africa’s economic capacity, noting the country is middle-income and able to fund its own health programs independently. The move follows months of escalating tension between Washington and Pretoria over the treatment of white farmers.

Trump has repeatedly raised the issue publicly, including a tense May 2025 Oval Office meeting where he showed South African President Cyril Ramaphosa videos of political figures chanting about killing Boers and displayed articles documenting farmer killings, while also sparring with a reporter who tried redirecting the conversation toward an unrelated topic.

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