Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani concluded his five-day "Five Boroughs Against Trump" campaign tour Friday in Queens, receiving an endorsement from Queens President Donovan Richards.

Mamdani wrapped the weeklong tour at the 32BJ Service Employees International Union headquarters in Richmond Hill, which has more than 185,000 members as the largest union of service property workers in the country.

"The struggle in New York City…. has no real interest to Donald Trump, no real care or concern," Mamdani declared, positioning himself as a defender of working-class New Yorkers against federal policies.

The state assemblyman visited all five boroughs Monday through Friday, focusing on immigration and economic issues while attempting to link leading mayoral rival Andrew Cuomo to Trump's agenda. He also broadcasted his recent phone call with former President Barack Obama, speaking about the former President’s advice and support.

Richards defended Mamdani against criticism from Staten Island residents who echoed Trump's "communist" label during Wednesday's rally. The Queens leader compared the attacks to those faced by Martin Luther King Jr., who "was called a socialist and communist as well."

Richards also compared Mamdani to Obama, saying. “He gave me hope. It was this feeling of hope,” said Donovan, referencing it in tangent with his current feelings towards Mamdani.

When pressed about the comparison, Richards clarified he wasn't equating Mamdani with King but noted both leaders faced similar accusations while "speaking to the pulse of what people care about."

Richards is the third Borough leader to endorse Mamdani, the other two being Manhattan President Mark Levine and Brooklyn President Antonio Reynoso.

White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson dismissed Mamdani as "Comrade Mamdani" and "the American people's worst nightmare," claiming his "communist policies will crater our economy, increase crime" and provide "free health care for illegal immigrants."

Trump has also spoken out against the candidate directly, calling him a “Communist Lunatic” on Truth Social, and calling his radical ideologies “a little ridiculous.”

Mamdani expressed hope despite acknowledging New Yorkers' struggles, saying the tour showed residents "continue to dream of the life that they deserve in this city" even as it becomes "out of reach for everyday New Yorkers."

The progressive candidate seeks to distinguish himself in the crowded Democratic field by emphasizing economic populism and opposition to Trump's second-term policies.