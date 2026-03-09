New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani responded to Saturday’s horrific Islamic terror attack outside of the Gracie Mansion by blaming “white supremacy” and “anti-Muslim bigotry,” refusing to utter the words “Islamic terror.”

Mamdani later condemned the attack, calling it a “heinous act of terrorism” and saying the suspects “have been charged with committing a heinous act of terrorism and proclaiming their allegiance to ISIS.” However, Mamdani’s statement stopped short of condemning radical Islam or referring specifically to Islamic terror.

2nd Amendment activist and mass shooting survivor Suzanna Hupp tells-off every Democrat in congress trying to take away Americans’ right to defend themselves.

“We have the right to protect ourselves from all of YOU!!”

Iran awakens sleeper cells with worldwide alert

US intelligence intercepted an encrypted “go” signal from Iran believed to activate long-dormant sleeper cells abroad, heightening fears of retaliatory attacks on American soil amid the escalating US-Israel war that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and devastated Iranian oil infrastructure.

Intercepted activation trigger : An encrypted message originating inside Iran was detected and analyzed as an operational trigger for sleeper assets, featuring international rebroadcast traits and a passcode, with no tied location but resembling covert instructions avoiding internet reliance.

Heightened US homeland risks : Counterterrorism experts warn of converging threats from Iran-aligned lone wolves and prepositioned cells, potentially targeting soft venues like concerts, sports events, mass gatherings, and the upcoming World Cup designated a National Special Security Event.)

Expert warnings on scale : Former DHS adviser Charles Marino highlighted possibilities of 10-20 person cells executing simultaneous attacks, while analyst Jonathan Gilliam noted Iran’s years-long efforts via Venezuela to embed operatives ready for activation inside America.

Broader war implications : The ongoing conflict has spiked global oil prices dramatically, raised energy crisis fears reminiscent of the 1970s, strained US-Israel ties with canceled summits, and increased retaliation probability against top US targets following recent strikes.

NYC teens charged with IED attack at Gracie Mansion unleash chilling ISIS-inspired screeds after arrests

Emir Balat, 18, and Ibrahim Kayumi, 19, drove from their upscale Pennsylvania homes to Manhattan with intent to cause mayhem and kill “all in the name of the Islamic State,” according to federal complaints filed after they allegedly hurled IEDs during a protest outside Gracie Mansion Saturday. After being arrested, Balat told cops “this isn’t a religion that just stands when people talk about the blessed name of the prophet. We take action. If I didn’t do it someone else will come and do it.”

What they said: Balat asked for pen and paper at an NYPD precinct and scribbled a manifesto proclaiming “all praise is due to Allah lord of all worlds. I pledge my allegiance to the Islamic State. Die in your rage yu kuffar,” using the Arabic word for non-believer or infidels. When Kayumi was asked by someone in the crowd “why he had done this” as he was placed into an NYPD vehicle, he allegedly replied “ISIS,” and later admitted at the precinct he watched ISIS propaganda on his phone and his actions were “partially inspired by the terror group.”

What happened: The two teens allegedly deployed two IEDs during dueling midday protests Saturday, including one dropped near a group of cops. The devices contained bolts, nuts and screws and were designed to cause maximum casualties, with federal prosecutors saying the suspects hoped the attack would be deadlier than the Boston Marathon bombing. Balat’s and Kayumi’s parents are naturalized U.S. citizens from Turkey and Afghanistan respectively, with the Kayumi family owning a $2.5 million Pennsylvania home.

Trump slams the door on foreign loan grab

The Trump administration’s Small Business Administration, led by Administrator Kelly Loeffler, announced Monday it is barring foreign nationals and non-citizens from all government-backed small business loans, expanding a recent crackdown to prioritize American citizens amid capped funding and high demand.

Policy Expansion Details: The ban now covers all SBA-guaranteed programs including surety bonds and microloans up to $50,000, requiring owners to be U.S. citizens or nationals residing principally in the United States, effective 30 days after the March 9, 2026 announcement.

Prior Restrictions Context: Building on a March 1, 2026 policy that already excluded businesses with any foreign national ownership from core 7(a) and 504 loan programs, this move fully eliminates access for non-citizens across the board.

Loeffler’s Justification Quote: Administrator Kelly Loeffler emphasized prioritizing American citizens for job creation and economic growth, stating that with congressionally capped lending and record demand, SBA financing must focus on U.S. owners building businesses at home.

Historical Loan Stats: In Fiscal Year 2025 under the prior administration, the SBA approved 3,358 loans to businesses partially owned by lawful permanent residents, representing about 4% of roughly 85,000 total approvals, highlighting the scale of previous access now restricted.

Tony Blair blasts the UK for betraying Trump’s UK alliance over Iran

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair sharply criticized Keir Starmer for initially blocking U.S. use of British bases during Donald Trump’s Iran operations, warning the hesitation seriously damaged the indispensable UK-US special relationship and urging full support for America from the start.