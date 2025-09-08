Republican legislators are mobilizing to permanently establish President Donald Trump's directive promoting traditional architectural styles for government construction projects nationwide.

Sen. Jim Banks of Indiana and Rep. Kevin Kiley of California unveiled comprehensive legislation last week requiring designers to prioritize Greek and Roman-inspired blueprints when developing federal structures. The bipartisan initiative would fundamentally transform how America constructs its civic infrastructure.

“This bill ensures our architecture honors our history, includes local input from our communities, and celebrates American tradition.” Banks said.

Rep. Kiley added. “For too long, our federal buildings in our nation’s capital and across the country have been marked by cold, impersonal structures that ignore the values and beauty our republic was built upon.”

Trump's executive mandate specifically targets new developments exceeding $50 million in projected costs. However, the order permits exemptions for "brutalist" and "deconstructivist" approaches under presidential authorization. Brutalist design emphasizes geometric, block-like formations, while deconstructivism incorporates fragmented, asymmetrical elements.

Throughout American history, governmental projects predominantly featured Greco-Roman aesthetics, exemplified by iconic landmarks including the Capitol and White House. However, during the 1960s, future Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan authored guidelines that discouraged classical approaches, favoring contemporary alternatives.

The proposed legislation modifies the Guiding Principles for Federal Architecture, changing it so these traditional designs are primary preferences for public construction.

Under current General Services Administration protocols, merely 8% of federal buildings utilize classical designs.

Banks previously championed similar initiatives during his House tenure, introducing the "Beautifying Federal Civic Architecture Act" in 2023.