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Slowly but surely, the outcry over Democrats’ ridiculous stunt to keep certain parts of the Department of Homeland Security defunded, while ICE remains funded, is reaching a boiling point.

The most visible impact from the Democrats’ powerplay are long lines for security at an increasing number of the country’s airports. From Austin to Atlanta, wait times have risen up to four hours. This is because TSA agents are calling out from work more after they missed a second paycheck. Understandably, over 300 have quit since this is the second shutdown they have endured in only a few months.

Due to the increasing disruptions to travelers, all major U.S. airlines wrote an open letter to Congress to get its act together. The shutdown’s timing could not have been worse since Spring Break travel is starting.

The list of companies include Alaska Air Group, American Airlines, Delta Airlines, FedEx, United Airlines, and UPS.

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“Americans—who live in your districts and home states—are tired of long lines at airports, travel delays and flight cancellations caused by shutdown after shutdown. Yet, once again air travel is the political football amid another government shutdown,” the CEOs wrote.

“This problem is solvable, and there are solutions on the table. Now it’s up to you, Congress, to move forward on bipartisan proposals that will get federal aviation workers—including TSA officers, U.S. Customs clearance officers at airports and air traffic controllers—paid during shutdowns,” the letter continued.

“In these times when it’s hard to reach consensus on just about anything, it is significant that the vast majority of Americans want Congress to pay federal aviation workers, keep our National Airspace System secure and ensure travelers and packages can get to their destinations safely,” the CEOs noted.

So far, Democrats are sticking by their plan to keep the nation’s security agency defunded, even amid numerous terrorist attacks.

Senator Cory Booker (D-N.J.) had to concede Republicans want DHS fully funded after he said Democrats want to fund other agencies besides ICE. It is clear Congressional Democrats have backed themselves into a corner because Americans will start asking them why they are holding other agencies hostage when they are after ICE and ICE is funded till almost 2030.

As usual, the problem will be solved when they are faced with it themselves. Maybe Democrats will give in when they are in an hours-long line when it is time to go back to their districts.

In the meantime, it will be the average American who will suffer as the far-left puts politics first.