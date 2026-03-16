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Charles H's avatar
Charles H
32m

Like Democrats even give a rats ass how other people face hardships! It’s all just a DOG & PONY show for them to get there jollies

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Edward's avatar
Edward
23m

Kill them all Dems are the worst humans on the planet

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