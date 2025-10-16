Maine father and Trump supporter Nick Blanchard confronted an Augusta school board about letting biological males who identify as transgender change in women’s locker rooms.

But he threw in a TWIST they didn’t see coming…

“Oh, so wait, wait, wait, wait... You feel uncomfortable?! Because that’s what these young girls feel like when a boy walks into the locker room and starts unchanging in front of them!”

BREAKING: Trump gives blunt warning to Hamas as they continue revenge killings

Illegal immigrant working as police officer arrested

Radule Bojovic, an illegal immigrant from Montenegro who overstayed his tourist visa by 10 years, was arrested by immigration authorities while working as a sworn police officer with the Hanover Park Police Department in Illinois during Operation Midway Blitz.

Federal officials criticize Illinois leadership: Assistant Homeland Security Secretary Tricia McLaughlin slammed Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker for allowing illegal immigrants to serve as police officers, emphasizing that it’s a felony for illegal aliens to possess firearms and questioning the department’s decision to give “criminal illegal aliens badges and guns.”

Tensions escalate between Trump and Pritzker: The arrest comes amid ongoing conflict between the Trump administration and Gov. Pritzker over immigration enforcement in Illinois, with Pritzker suing to block National Guard action and accusing federal agents of “terrorizing communities” with tear gas and rubber bullets.

Trump announces planned meeting with Putin in Budapest

President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social Thursday that he will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Budapest, Hungary, following what he described as a “very productive” phone conversation, though he did not specify when the meeting will occur.

Goal to end Russia-Ukraine war: Trump stated the purpose of the Budapest meeting would be to “see if we can bring this ‘inglorious’ War, between Russia and Ukraine, to an end,” indicating his continued efforts to broker peace in the conflict.

Zelenskyy meeting scheduled for Friday: The president said he will meet with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy the following day in the Oval Office to discuss his conversation with Putin and other matters, while White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said more details would be provided as soon as possible.

Atlanta moves forward with black reparations agenda

The Atlanta City Council approved a resolution to appoint 14 members to the city’s Reparations Study Commission, which will research the city’s historical role in discriminating against African American residents and recommend remedies for resulting disparities, with a preliminary report due by December 2025.

Focus on programs rather than direct payments: Local governments lack authority to issue checks, so proposals being discussed include housing down payment assistance, rental assistance, and educational programs, with officials emphasizing the recommendations will be based on “serious scholarly research.”

Part of broader Georgia reparations movement: Atlanta joins other Georgia jurisdictions including Fulton County and Decatur in exploring reparations measures, though Asheville, North Carolina, recently abandoned similar plans after the Department of Justice warned its recommendations would violate federal civil rights law.

