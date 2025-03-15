By Rudy Giuliani

Listen up, folks—America is under attack, not just from abroad but from within, and it’s time we take a stand. The case of Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University student and anti-Israel agitator, is a glaring example of what’s wrong with letting radicals infiltrate our country and our elite institutions. This guy’s not here to contribute to the American dream—he’s here to tear it down, and he’s gotta go. President Trump’s got it right: deporting Khalil is the first step in rooting out pervasive anti-Semitism and protecting our values.

Let’s get one thing straight: Israel is our ally, one of the strongest we’ve got. They’re a democracy in a sea of chaos, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with us against terrorism and tyranny. Our government’s support for Israel isn’t up for debate—it’s a bedrock of our foreign policy, forged through decades of shared struggle and mutual respect. If your whole purpose for being here is to protest that alliance, to undermine it with hate and lies, then you don’t belong in the United States. Pack your bags, Mahmoud—Syria’s waiting.

Now, let’s talk facts. Khalil wasn’t just some kid with a sign at a rally. This guy was a ringleader, a graduate student at Columbia who turned that campus into a cesspool of anti-Israel venom. He distributed propaganda—right there on American soil—celebrating the October 7th attacks, that barbaric assault by Hamas that slaughtered over 1,100 innocent people, including women and children. Those flyers didn’t just cheer the violence; they featured and praised Yahya Sinwar, the head honcho of Hamas, a group the U.S. has designated a terrorist organization since 1997. That’s not free speech—that’s propaganda for murderers. And it gets worse: Khalil’s rhetoric dripped with anti-Semitic bile, the kind of hate that’s fueled pogroms and genocide. This isn’t about “criticizing policy”—it’s about vilifying Jews and glorifying terror.

Now, a brief message from our sponsor (piece continues below)

Presented By AmmoSquared

Hope Won’t Fill Your Magazines…

Remember the ammo shortage of 2020? Empty shelves, sold-out stock—it was a nightmare. What if you never had to worry about that again?

Introducing AmmoSquared, America’s Ammunition Reserve. Since 2015, nearly 100,000 members have built personal ammo stockpiles—automatically and effortlessly.

How it works:

Sign up – Choose from 70+ calibers.

Set your budget – Automate your ammo purchases.

Pick shipping frequency – Get ammo when you need it.

We store it – Secure, climate-controlled warehouses.

No minimums. No hidden fees. Just peace of mind.

Special Offer: Sign up today and get 75 rounds of 9mm practice ammo to jumpstart your reserve.

Don’t wait for the next shortage—because hope won’t fill your magazines. Click here to get started!

Shop Ammo Now

(Continued)

The Trump administration’s response? Spot on. The President’s recent executive order, cracking down on this garbage, is aligned with federal law—specifically, the Immigration and Nationality Act, which lets us boot out anyone providing material support or endorsement to designated terrorist outfits like Hamas. Khalil’s actions fit the bill. He’s not just some protester with a megaphone like the media has painted him to be; he’s an organizer for a group that’s sworn to wipe Israel off the map and kill Americans while they’re at it. The Department of Homeland Security says he “led activities aligned to Hamas”—that’s enough for me, and it should be enough for any red-blooded American. Trump’s making it clear: we won’t coddle terrorists or their fanboys. Khalil’s arrest is the first of many, and I say, “Good riddance.”

Let’s cut through the noise: Khalil’s a radical Islamist who hates Western values. His group at Columbia, the so-called Columbia University Apartheid Divest, didn’t just call for divestment from Israel—they’ve got a manifesto that screams for the total eradication of Western civilization. This isn’t just about Palestine—it’s about tearing down everything America and the West stands for: freedom, democracy, our Judeo-Christian roots. Khalil grew up in a Palestinian refugee camp in Syria, and instead of embracing the opportunity America gave him—a green card, a spot at an Ivy League school—he spits in our face. He’s not here to build; he’s here to destroy.

We can’t let this slide. If the United States is going to stand tall, we can’t open our doors to people who despise us. Immigration isn’t a free-for-all—it’s a privilege, and it comes with a responsibility to respect this country, not undermine it. Our elite universities shouldn’t be playgrounds for radicals who hate America and our allies. Columbia’s already lost $400 million in federal funding for letting this anti-Semitism fester—good. Maybe now they’ll think twice before coddling the next Khalil.

I’ve spent my life fighting for justice, from locking up mobsters as a prosecutor to leading New York through 9/11. I know a bad actor when I see one, and Khalil’s it. He’s not some misunderstood activist—he’s a Trojan horse for ideologies that clash with everything we hold dear. The First Amendment doesn’t protect shouting “fire” in a crowded theater, and it sure as hell doesn’t protect boosting terrorists on our dime. Trump’s executive order is a wake-up call: we’re done tolerating this nonsense.

So, Mahmoud, here’s the deal: you don’t like Israel, you don’t like America, you don’t like the West? Fine. There’s a plane leaving tonight—get on it. We’re not here to babysit your hate. America’s too great, too strong, to let radicals like you take up space. Deport him now, and let’s keep America safe, free, and proud.

Thank you for your support!