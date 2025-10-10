Virginia gubernatorial candidates Republican Winsome Earle-Sears and Democrat Abigail Spanberger took the gloves off during last nights explosive debate.

Earle-Sears tore Spanberger apart for refusing to condemn Democrat AG candidate Jay Jones who reportedly texted disturbing violent messages about wanting to shoot Trump supporters.

“What will you do?! You’re smirking!!” the republican confronted Spanberger. Watch their clash here:

Pam Bondi: Radical leftist arrested for allegedly threatening Benny Johnson’s life

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced the arrest of George Isbell from San Diego, California, for allegedly sending a threatening letter to conservative commentator Benny Johnson’s Tampa home days after Charlie Kirk’s assassination, stating he wanted Johnson dead because of his political views.

Watch Johnson detail the disturbing contents of the letter:

Graphic threats detailed : Johnson revealed the letter described in detail how he would be killed “in an open field just like Charlie,” with references to blood from his head and neck, orphaning his four children and widowing his wife, while also wanting him “strangled by the American flag” and hoping someone would “blow his head off.”

Swift investigation and prosecution: Tampa police, FBI, FDLE, and the U.S. Postal Service traced the letter from San Diego using fingerprints to identify Isbell, who was charged with mailing threatening communications, with Bondi vowing he would go to prison if convicted and promising to prosecute anyone making mail threats “regardless of what political side of the aisle they are on.”

Conservatives mock Letitia James for damning resurfaced tweets stating “No one is above the law”

Conservatives mocked New York Attorney General Letitia James by resurfacing her February 2024 Valentine’s Day tweet “No one is above the law. Even when you think the rules don’t apply to you,” posted days before Trump was found liable for over $350 million in her civil fraud case against him. This following James’ indictment by a federal grand jury in Virginia on charges of bank fraud and making false statements to a financial institution, facing up to 30 years in prison per count and up to $1 million in fines per count if convicted.

Allegations of false residency claims : According to the indictment, James allegedly claimed a property was a second residence rather than an income property to obtain more favorable loan terms, with Rep. Mike Lawler noting “based on her own tweets, she believes that is a prosecutable offense.”

Political claims and conservative reactions: James claimed the charges were Trump’s “political retribution,” while conservatives including Trump adviser Alex Bruesewitz, Rep. Elise Stefanik, and Clay Travis echoed James’s own past rhetoric that “no one is above the law,” with U.S. Attorney Lindsey Halligan stating the charges represent “tremendous breaches of the public’s trust.”

