GOP Senator Eric Schmitt called out Democrats by playing a surprise video during a hearing, exposing certain prominent lawmakers for lying to the American people about President Joe Biden’s mental competence.

“Can we play the video!”

“They chose to ignore President Biden’s mental decline, but we do have a short video of some previous statements from Biden administration officials telling us not to believe our lying eyes. Can we play the video,” Schmitt said.

The video rapidly spun through more than a dozen Democrats, including Nancy Pelosi, Alejandro Mayorkas, Merrick Garland, and Jamie Raskin repeatedly denying that there was any call for concern about Biden’s mental fitness.

“Who was running the country under Joe Biden?!” Schmitt demanded.

Watch the video:

Tucker and Cruz sparr hard in bareknuckle Iran debate

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson and Republican Sen. Ted Cruz clashed Wednesday over President Donald Trump's Iran policy, with Carlson accusing Cruz of recklessly calling for regime change without understanding the consequences while Cruz defended Trump's demand for Iran's unconditional surrender.

Carlson argued it's "incumbent" on those calling for toppling governments to know about the country and think through ramifications, calling Cruz's position "reckless" regarding the most powerful country in the world.

Cruz defended Trump's Iran policy and accused Carlson of attacking the president in a newsletter - The Texas senator cited Carlson's Friday newsletter alleging Trump was "complicit" in Israel's attack on Iran and had abandoned "America First," reading a Trump statement that appeared to be directed at critics like Carlson.

Carlson denied attacking Trump while warning against foreign wars that don't benefit America - He insisted he campaigned for Trump, talked to him recently, and isn't against the president, but argued the U.S. should be "very careful about entering into more foreign wars that don't help us when our country is dying."

Cruz compared Carlson's foreign policy to Jimmy Carter and Barack Obama, calling it failed isolationism - The senator argued that stopping Iran from getting nuclear weapons that "could kill millions of Americans" clearly benefits the country, dismissing Carlson's "isolationist" approach as similar to failed Democratic foreign policies.

Iran attacks Israeli hospital

Israel struck a key Iranian nuclear facility near Arak on Thursday as Iran retaliated with dozens of missiles that hit an Israeli hospital and injured at least 40 people, escalating the weeklong conflict over Iran's nuclear program as both sides vowed further attacks.

Netanyahu and Israeli defense officials vowed to intensify attacks on Iran following the hospital strike - The Prime Minister promised to "exact the full price from the tyrants in Tehran," while Defense Minister Israel Katz called the hospital attack "war crimes of the most serious kind" and announced plans to increase strikes against strategic targets in Iran and government facilities in Tehran.

The nuclear facility was evacuated before Israel's attack, with no radiation threats reported - The UN's nuclear watchdog confirmed the heavy water research reactor was hit but contained no radioactive material, while Iranian media reported two projectiles struck near the facility that had been fully evacuated following Israeli evacuation warnings.

Trump is considering deeper U.S. involvement as Israel requests bunker-busting bombs - The president said he has "ideas" but hasn't made final decisions about American participation in the conflict, noting that "things change with war," while Israel has specifically asked for U.S. bunker-busting bombs to target Iran's underground nuclear enrichment facility in Fordow.

JD Vance immediately booted off of left-wing echo chamber platform

Vice President JD Vance joined the left-leaning social platform BlueSky on Wednesday to mock users about the Supreme Court's ruling upholding state bans on transgender surgeries for minors, prompting hostile responses from woke crybabies and a brief suspension of his account.

Vance told users he wanted a "common sense political discussion" before posting a screenshot of Justice Clarence Thomas' concurrence in United States v. Skrmetti, which upheld Tennessee's ban on gender transition surgeries for minors.

Vance highlighted Thomas' criticism of the "expert class" and suggested Big Pharma influence - He shared Thomas' argument that so-called experts have used "bad arguments and substandard science to push experimental therapies on youth," adding his own claim that many scientists receive "substantial resources from big pharma to push these medicines on kids."

Progressive BlueSky users responded with hostility and calls to remove Vance from the platform - Gun control activist Fred Guttenberg called Vance an "anti-Democracy hack" whose "deranged thoughts" were "infesting" BlueSky, while another activist openly called for users to "cyber bully JD Vance off this app," leading to Vance being temporarily suspended before his account was reactivated.

