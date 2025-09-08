Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Winsome Sears put Jake Tapper in his place during a tense interview on CNN after he belittled her effort to combat woke gender ideology in Virginia’s schools.

“Is this issue of trans rights the issue that most Virginians are concerned about?” Tapper asked Sears doubtfully.

“My opponent has voted against parents’ rights, against parents knowing what is really happening in schools!” Sears fired back.

Watch the live clash here:

Footage shows final moments before psychotic thug stabs 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee on Charlotte train

Surveillance footage from Charlotte's light rail system shows 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska being fatally stabbed by a stranger on August 22, with the video revealing the unprovoked attack occurred around four minutes after she boarded the train in her pizzeria uniform.

Watch the horrific moment:

Random Violence: The suspect, 34-year-old Decarlos Brown, allegedly stabbed Zarutska three times including at least once in the neck before calmly walking through the train car and waiting by the doors as passengers witnessed the attack; police confirmed the victim and attacker did not know each other.

Criminal History: Brown has an extensive criminal record spanning over a decade, including previous arrests for felony larceny, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and communicating threats, before being charged with first-degree murder in Zarutska's death.

Public Safety Concerns: The killing has intensified debates about transit safety in Charlotte, with city council members expressing concern about violence on public transportation and Republican Rep. Brenden Jones blaming the incident on what he characterized as "woke agendas" prioritizing criminals over public safety.

Rand Paul picks a fight with JD Vance over cartel killing remark

Sen. Rand Paul sharply criticized Vice President JD Vance on Saturday after Vance declared that killing cartel members "is the highest and best use of our military," with the Kentucky Republican calling it "despicable" to glorify executions without trials.

Vance's Statement: Vice President JD Vance declared on X that "killing cartel members who poison our fellow citizens is the highest and best use of our military," responding to President Trump's video showing what he called a "kinetic strike" against Tren de Aragua members transporting drugs in international waters.

Paul's Objection: Republican Sen. Rand Paul strongly criticized Vance's position, calling it "despicable and thoughtless" to glorify killing people without trial or legal representation, referencing "To Kill a Mockingbird" and questioning what happens when accused individuals are executed without due process.

War Crime Concerns: When someone suggested that killing foreign civilians without due process constitutes a war crime, Vance responded defiantly with "I don't give a s--- what you call it," showing no concern for legal or procedural considerations.

Republican Division: The exchange revealed a split among Republicans, with Sen. Bernie Moreno of Ohio defending Vance by arguing that protecting American lives from "foreign terrorist drug traffickers" justifies the approach, while Paul maintained his constitutional concerns about extrajudicial killings.

Trump gives Hamas “last warning” to release all remaining hostages - “There will not be another one!”

President Trump issued what he called his "last warning" to Hamas on Truth Social, demanding the terror group release the remaining hostages or face unspecified "consequences," stating that Israel has accepted his terms and it's time for Hamas to do the same.

Trump wrote:

“Everyone wants the Hostages HOME. Everyone wants this War to end! The Israelis have accepted my Terms. It is time for Hamas to accept as well. I have warned Hamas about the consequences of not accepting. This is my last warning, there will not be another one!”