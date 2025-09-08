PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bosschefan's avatar
Bosschefan
1h

Did the boat have a flag? Was it registered? If it did not, it had no national protection. It was a pirate ship!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Demonangel's avatar
Demonangel
27m

The drug pushers don't give their users a fair trial. They just sell their poison to whoever wants it. Anyway, that's how we've BEEN doing it. Trials, lawyers, millions of taxpayers dollars going down the toilet in the process only to have these cartels walk away to sell all over again. Well, this is their "three strikes" notice. No more Mr. Nice Guy. Their dependence on our fairness is done. Just sayin'.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Politibrawl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture