Good evening PolitiBrawlers,

There’s a lot to get into today - An appeal court just slammed the brakes on the activist judges trying to undermine Trump’s tariff agenda, Rep. William Timmons humiliated Jamie Raskin in front of congress and Judge Jeanine destroyed Jessica Tarlov on Fox News for the last time before leaving the network to work for Trump.

Lets dig in!

Thank you for your readership and support,

The PolitiBrawl Team

MAGA veteran DEBUNKS Jamie Raskin for "lying" about alleged Trump real estate scam

Military veteran and GOP Rep. William Timmons exposed Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin for pushing yet another ridiculous anti-Trump hoax in front of congress.

Timmons is truly a savage for this…

Watch Video

Raskin and House Democrats accused President Trump of accepting $7.8 million from 20 foreign countries including China, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, and Malaysia while in office. The payments were allegedly accepted through Trump’s various businesses and real estate properties.

Timmons came prepared to debunk the half-heartedly thrown together half-truths from the Democrats.

“What y’all did was you took a building that was built in 1999 and completed in 2001, it’s 100 yards from the United Nations,… I knew that you were using revenue and not actual profit that the president or the Trump organization made. You actually used HOA payments! Do you know how duplicitous it is to use HOA payments on a $20 million condo?!!”

Timmons absolutely tore the Democrats a new one for misrepresenting the funds as a nefarious deal Trump had done for monetary gain. “The fact that you even created this report and you are using it to shield us pursuing justice to make sure that (Biden) is not compromised because his son has sold secrets to China, to Ukraine,… it’s not even misrepresentation, it’s a lie!!”

Watch the fiery congressional clash here:

Watch Video

Together With Mode Mobile

No, it's not Nvidia... It's Mode Mobile, 2023’s fastest-growing software company according to Deloitte.4

Just as Uber turned vehicles into income-generating assets, Mode is turning smartphones into an easy passive income source, already helping 45M+ users earn $325M+ through simple, everyday use.

They’ve just been granted their stock ticker by the Nasdaq, and you can still invest in their pre-IPO1 offering at just $0.30/share.5

Learn More

Judge Jeanine TELLS OFF Jessica Tarlov one last time before leaving Fox News

Judge Jeanine used her final FOX News appearance before starting her new role in the Trump administration to completely dismantle Jessica Tarlov’s woke antics.

Watch Video

After playing a montage of CNN clips of different liberal media and political personnel ranting about their hatred and ‘fear’ of Trump, Tarlov chimed in to support the message in the clips.

“Donald Trump doesn’t respect the way government works. He wants to override Congress. Congress appropriates the money, Donald Trump thinks you can do what you want.” she told her FOX News peers.

Jeanine fired back, “Article Two of the Constitution: The President has the obligation to ensure that the laws of the land are followed,… And when Congress appropriates money, or when money is misappropriated the President and the Executive Branch has the authority to look at that. So let’s not make like he doesn’t have the right to do it.”

Judge Jeanine then launched into more sentimental speech, remarking on the state of the other side of the aisle.

“The bottom line is, the Democrats are going nowhere, and I love it. They should keep it up! Their message is a message of hate. Everything’s about hate,” she said. “They couldn’t talk about inflation for four years, and now they want to talk about democracy and taking it away?”

See Judge Jeanine’s final Fox News slam-dunk:

Watch Video

Trump’s tariffs are back in business

A federal appeals court blocked a lower court ruling that would have overturned most of Trump's tariffs, giving the White House a temporary victory while the appeal is heard.

The original Court of International Trade had ruled Trump exceeded his authority by imposing 10% tariffs on dozens of countries, plus higher rates on Canada, Mexico, and China over fentanyl trafficking.

The White House had threatened to ask the Supreme Court for "emergency relief" as soon as Friday if the appeals court didn't intervene, with officials arguing the lower court judges "brazenly abused their judicial power" and were undermining U.S. credibility on the world stage. Trade adviser Peter Navarro said the stay won't affect ongoing negotiations with other countries.

Even if the tariffs face legal challenges, analysts from Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs noted Trump has multiple legal authorities to maintain most tariff levels, including Section 232 national security provisions for steel, aluminum, and auto imports that weren't affected by the court ruling. As one analyst put it, "there are so many different authorities the administration can reach into to put it back together."

Trump to send $9.4 billion DOGE rescission package to congress as soon as Monday: report

The White House will send Congress its first DOGE rescission bill as early as Monday, targeting $9.4 billion in cuts to what Budget Director Russ Vought calls "waste and garbage."

The bill focuses on foreign aid, USAID ($8.3 billion), the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and NPR ($1.1 billion), and other programs deemed wasteful.

The bill only needs a simple majority in both the House and Senate to pass and can avoid the Senate filibuster, giving Republicans a clear procedural advantage. Vought expressed confidence that both chambers will work with the administration to get the cuts into law.

Once Congress receives the package, lawmakers have exactly 45 days to vote on clawing back the funding. House Speaker Mike Johnson said the House is "eager and ready to act" and will move quickly to pass legislation codifying the cuts.

This represents the first concrete legislative action from DOGE's work, with Vought indicating more rescission bills will follow if Congress passes this initial package. The administration is being strategic about using procedural opportunities that have the best chance of actually becoming law rather than getting bogged down in political fights.

Disclosures

*Mode Mobile recently received their ticker reservation with Nasdaq ($MODE), indicating an intent to IPO in the next 24 months. An intent to IPO is no guarantee that an actual IPO will occur.

4 The Deloitte rankings are based on submitted applications and public company database research, with winners selected based on their fiscal-year revenue growth percentage over a three-year period.

5 Minimum investment is $999.96. Please read the offering circular and related risks at invest.modemobile.com . This is a paid advertisement for Mode Mobile’s Regulation A+ Offering.

Please read the offering circular and related risks at invest.modemobile.com.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Start-up investments are speculative and involve a high degree of risk. Those investors who cannot afford to lose their entire investment should not invest in start-ups. Companies seeking startup investment tend to be in earlier stages of development and their business model, products and services may not yet be fully developed, operational or tested in the public marketplace. There is no guarantee that the stated valuation and other terms are accurate or in agreement with the market or industry valuations. Further, investors may receive illiquid and/or restricted stock that may be subject to holding period requirements and/or liquidity concerns.

DealMaker Securities LLC, a registered broker-dealer, and member of FINRA | SIPC, located at 105 Maxess Road, Suite 124, Melville, NY 11747, is the Intermediary for this offering and is not an affiliate of or connected with the Issuer. Please check our background on FINRA's BrokerCheck.

Rainmaker Ad Ventures is paid by Mode Mobile for promoting their securities offering. Payment is in cash and billed monthly. As of the end of April, Rainmaker has received $211,312.5. Additional fees may have accrued since then.

**https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1748441/000149315224029326/0001493152-24-029326-index.html