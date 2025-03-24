Trump Border Czar Tom Homan destroyed an ABC News reporter with a deafening mic drop moment.

"Where was Laken Riley's due process?!"

Watch Video

”How do you determine that somebody is a gang member?” The reporter asked Homan.

The former I.C.E. Director explained that many gang members don’t have a criminal history but there are other indicators of gang affiliation that can be gathered with surveillance, sworn statements by other gang members and social media tracking.

“But what we’ve heard from lawyers representing some of these people is they deny they are a member of a gang, Tren de Araguar or MS 13,” the reporter said. “Do they have any due process at all?!”

Homan paused before answering, “Due process? Where was Laken Riley’s due process?”

Laken Riley was a Georgia nursing student who was murdered by an illegal immigrant in 2024. President Trump named an executive order after her which mandates the federal detention of illegal immigrants who are accused of theft, burglary, assaulting a law enforcement officer, and any crime that causes death or serious bodily injury.

Watch the tense moment right here:

Watch Video

Presented By Slibe

Don't Need Blue Pills Anymore!

Size From 4.8" To 7.6" In Less Than A Few Short Weeks.

Millions Of Older Men Are Using This Special Pill That Kills ED Permanently, Wives Are Speechless.

Get The Details Here...

Learn More

Stephen Miller shuts down hord of woke reporters trying to catch Trump misstep

Homeland Security advisor Stephen Miller took on a horde of reporters demanding proof that President Trump is deporting individuals who are in fact affiliated with the violent Tren de Aragua gang or have criminal records, along with many other pointed questions aimed to reveal a misstep by the President.

“They are ALL Tren de Aragua!”

Watch Video

Bold Republican plays a video that makes every Dem SOIL their suit in panic

GOP Rep. Eric Burlison made House Democrats panic by playing a video exposing past Democrats for supporting government cuts that sound just like DOGE.

The video included Bill Clinton and Barrack Obama calling for the reduction of government waste. This as current Democrats freakout over Elon Musk’s attempts to make the federal government affordable, efficient and free of waste and fraud for the hard working American taxpayer.

Watch Video

“I think it speaks for itself…” Burlison told Democrats after the video had finished.

Watch the satisfying slam dunk above.