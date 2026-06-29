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Jim's avatar
Jim
5h

Homan telling it like it is!

Shut down FAKE NEWS for good.

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Gloria Jimenez Ross's avatar
Gloria Jimenez Ross
4hEdited

Who in the hell CUDDLED and FED their ILLEGAL ASSES when they were on their way here?,

What part of these people are here ILLEGALLY don't these MORONS understand?

Mind your FREAKING BUSINESS and do your FREAKING job and stay out of issues you are too stupid to understand

Put a freaking bandage on your bleeding heart and STFU - get a freaking life

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