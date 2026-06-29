Trump Border Czar Tom Homan fired back at a CBS News reporter, shutting down claims that the Delaney Hall ICE facility is not up to standards for the illegal immigrant inmates complaining of inhumane conditions.

“I went there, we talked to the doctors and nurses. They said everyone is getting the care they need!” Homan responded. “This is not the Grand Hilton! It’s a detention center!”

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WATCH: Rude woke brat sh*t talks Charlie Kirk - Will Witt Makes him REGRET IT!!

TPUSA’s Will Will put an obnoxious woke student in his place after he said Charlie Kirk “was not a hero” and went on to mock the late conservative champion during a tense campus debate.

“He never turned people away from a conversation! You just disagree with his political beliefs!” Witt told the student.

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Democratic Socialists of America eyes national expansion after NYC primary sweep

Emboldened by sweeping three New York congressional primaries last week, the Democratic Socialists of America are rapidly expanding their electoral strategy nationwide. Their next target is Colorado’s 1st Congressional District, where DSA-backed first-time candidate Melat Kiros is challenging 30-year incumbent Rep. Diana DeGette in Tuesday’s primary.

The DSA also has its sights on Michigan’s Senate race, where Abdul El-Sayed is running, and Wisconsin’s gubernatorial contest, where state Rep. Francesca Hong is gaining momentum.

The far-left surge is creating a genuine identity crisis within the Democratic Party. Progressive strategists argue DSA candidates are the only voices addressing economic anxiety meaningfully, while center-left groups like Third Way acknowledge enormous far-left energy in deep-blue urban areas. However, mainstream Democrats prevailed in several Tuesday primaries outside NYC’s most progressive districts, including Manhattan, Maryland, Utah, and South Carolina.

Republicans are aggressively weaponizing the socialist wave. The NRCC is portraying all Democrats as radicals aligned with Mamdani, arguing the establishment has “surrendered” to its far-left wing. Center-left strategists warn this dynamic hands Republicans powerful messaging in competitive swing districts — the same playbook that made “defund the police” so damaging to Democrats in 2020.

Bill Maher labels NYC primary winner “patient zero” of the woke mind virus

Bill Maher singled out DSA-backed candidate Darializa Avila Chevalier, who defeated incumbent Rep. Adriano Espaillat in last week’s New York primary, as “patient zero” of the woke mind virus. Maher cited her refusal to say murderers should go to jail, her calls to abolish police entirely, her characterization of veterans as war criminals, and past social media posts disparaging Kamala Harris and Joe Biden.

Maher told Vice President Vance during Friday’s “Real Time” episode that the Democratic Party’s leftward drift is putting his vote in play for 2028, though he also said Trump’s skepticism of US election integrity remains a dealbreaker for him personally.

Chevalier, endorsed by NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani, scrubbed several controversial social media posts before her primary victory, including content praising communism and a post about wiping her hands on the American flag.

Supreme Court upholds Mississippi law allowing late-arriving mail ballots

The Supreme Court ruled 5-4 Monday to uphold a Mississippi law permitting mail ballots postmarked by Election Day to be counted if received up to five days afterward. Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote the majority opinion, joined by Chief Justice Roberts and the court’s three liberal justices, concluding that federal election statutes do not override state laws governing ballot receipt deadlines.

The ruling was notable for its unusual coalition, with Barrett and Roberts crossing ideological lines to side with the court’s liberal bloc. During oral arguments in March, several justices had expressed concern that allowing late-arriving ballots could undermine the concept of a single Election Day.

The decision carries significant implications for November elections, affecting 14 states that currently allow mail ballots to arrive days or even weeks after Election Day. The case was one of four election-related disputes the court heard this term.

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Federal grand jury investigates China-based tycoon’s $278M US socialist network

A federal grand jury in Manhattan has issued subpoenas investigating alleged financial crimes by Neville Roy Singham, a China-based tech billionaire who funneled roughly $278 million into a network of US socialist, communist, and Marxist organizations over the past decade. The probe, authorized by Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche and led by US Attorney Jay Clayton, is examining potential wire fraud, bank fraud, and money laundering.