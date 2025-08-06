MAGA Texas state Representative Brian Harrison stood his ground on CNN against Kaitlan Collins, fact checking her on live T.V. about Democrat gerrymandering across the nation, “far more than what we’re doing down here in Texas!”

Harrison couldn’t help but laugh in her face…

AOC slammed for pushing gender pronouns agenda while her district faces crime wave

Residents and shop owners in Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Queens district are slamming her for focusing on issues like passport gender markers while ignoring serious crime problems along Roosevelt Avenue, which is plagued by prostitution, illegal vendors, gangs, and sex trafficking.

Roosevelt Avenue faces major crime crisis - The corridor, nicknamed "The Market of Sweethearts," has been overrun by illegal migrants involved in extortion, drug dealing, and running brothels, with gangs getting a foothold partly due to the city's migrant crisis.

Local leaders demand action on public safety - Rosa Sanchez, head of the Restore Roosevelt Avenue Coalition, said constituents need their congresswoman's help with "crime, drugs, gangs, sex trafficking" rather than focusing on national attention, calling public safety "the big issue" in the area.

AOC's newsletter highlights disconnect - While AOC's July newsletter advised constituents on updating passport gender markers to "X" and promoted other initiatives like an FAA air traffic controller program, critics say she's ignoring the urgent quality-of-life issues in her own district, with one Republican leader calling her focus an "example of ultra-liberalism."

Former Biden FTC head allegedly billed luxury transport to taxpayers

An FTC inspector general probe found Lina Khan, the head of the Federal Trade Commission under former President Joe Biden, billed taxpayers for expensive private chauffeurs instead of cheaper alternatives, amounting to nearly $19,000 on luxury car services during 16 trips, including $1,128 for a Denver trip when car rental would have cost $407, with some expenses occurring during apparent campaign events for Democrats before the 2024 election, the Daily Wire reports.