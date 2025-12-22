Rep. Brandon Gill scorched Democrat dunce Jamie Raskin in front of congress for ignoring irresponsible Democrat Party government spending on woke programs and bloated bureaucracies, while criticizing Republican spending.

“It’s not surprising to me that our colleagues across the aisle are not in favor of a balanced budget amendment,” Gill said.

“It would obviously stop them from spending money on their top priorities,” he continued. “Things like transgender surgeries for foreigners, DEI scholarships in foreign countries, left-wing media outlets like NPR and PBS, the NGO industrial complex which has facilitated mass migration into this country!”

Watch the tense exchange here:

Watch Video

Trump hits 50% approval, highest since September

A new InsiderAdvantage poll shows President Donald Trump with a 50% approval rating versus 41% disapproval among likely voters, marking his highest raw approval rating since late September when he reached 52%, and his best nine-percentage-point net approval spread since mid-August.

Recovery from November dip across key demographics: Pollster Matt Towery noted that after Trump’s approval dipped to 44% in November, it rebounded to the 50-percentile range following his December 17 national address and the latest CPI inflation report, with improvement coming from “numerous demographics—including and most importantly independent voters,” as well as younger and female voters.

Work remains with high undecided voters ahead of midterms: Towery observed that recent surveys show “an unusually high number” of undecided respondents, suggesting “some voters, particularly independents, remain unsure as to his accomplishments so far” and indicating “he has work to do as he and the GOP enter the midterm season,” while the RealClear Politics average still shows Trump underwater at 43.6% approval versus 53.2% disapproval.

JD Vance tells Nick Fuentes to “eat s--t” for attacking his wife

Vice President JD Vance told UnHerd that anyone who attacks his wife Usha Vance, “whether their name is Jen Psaki or Nick Fuentes, can eat s--t,” calling it his “official policy as vice president,” after white supremacist Fuentes called him a “race traitor” for marrying the daughter of two Indian immigrants and MSNBC’s Psaki suggested Usha needed to be “rescued” from Vance.

Vance draws hard line against antisemitism and racism: During the same interview, Vance strongly condemned antisemitism and all forms of ethnic hatred, stating “Antisemitism and all forms of ethnic hatred have no place in the conservative movement” and declaring “Whether you’re attacking somebody because they’re white or because they’re black or because they’re Jewish, I think it’s disgusting.”

VP urges conservatives to stop internal purity tests: Hours earlier at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest, Vance decried conservatives for publicly bashing their own party members, saying “President Trump did not build the greatest coalition in politics by running his supporters through endless, self-defeated purity tests,” in what appeared to be a nameless call-out of Ben Shapiro who had criticized Tucker Carlson—just named StopAntisemitism’s 2025 Antisemite of the Year—and Candace Owens.

Bari Weiss pulls “60 Minutes” segment after Trump officials refuse interview

CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss sparked outrage Sunday after pulling a “60 Minutes” segment about El Salvador’s infamous prison off the air after Trump administration officials refused to be interviewed, with the decision coming after President Trump complained on Truth Social that “60 Minutes” has treated him worse since Weiss took over, and some staff reportedly threatening to quit over the move.

Reporter accuses Weiss of political censorship with “kill switch”: Journalist Sharyn Alfonsi wrote in an email to colleagues that she believed the decision was political rather than editorial, stating the segment had been repeatedly screened and contained all “factually correct” information, warning “If the administration’s refusal to participate becomes a valid reason to spike a story, we have effectively handed them a ‘kill switch’ for any reporting they find inconvenient.”

Weiss defends decision as normal editorial practice: Weiss said in a statement that the segment will air “when it’s ready,” explaining “My job is to make sure that all stories we publish are the best they can be. Holding stories that aren’t ready for whatever reason—that they lack sufficient context, say, or that they are missing critical voices—happens every day in every newsroom,” while she reportedly suggested reporters interview White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller and gave them his number.

Together with PolitiBrawl Shop

An excellent way to display your American Pride and stand up to the woke MOB!

On your Boat, House or Truck, the message is clear!

Made from 100% durable polyester, this flag is designed to withstand the elements while maintaining vibrant colors and high visibility. With its double-sided design, you can showcase it’s message on both sides, ensuring that it looks great from any angle.

Order your "Jolly Donald" flag today