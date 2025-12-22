PolitiBrawl

DIANE FOURNIER
Glory to God! Agreeing

in prayer for God’s Supernatural Grace,

Faith, Wisdom, Favor,

Mercy and Protection…

For our ‘Maga Texan,’

And Favorite, and Most Amazing President Donald J. Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance,

Elon Musk, and All of

our God-Serving Troops, FBI, Police 👮 and Law Enforcement…and All True, American, God-Serving Patriots and Families! In Jesus’ Mighty Name, Amen! ❤️🙏🏼🥰

Pat S
Funny how he screams at things they have done and he would praise them then. Democrats hypocritical talking points are just stupid. Yet they still blame republicans for everything. Raskin has been caught stealing documents from a prison were maxwell is at yet he pushes that President Trump is corrupt. The democrats have complain about weaponized government yet who weaponized the government against President Trump? Raskin was also behind the Russia hoax, impeachments lies, J6 lies and not to mention lawfare against President Trump. When basement boy and Obama did things that were so corrupt it wasn’t funny he turned deaf ear. Now their hoax is retaliation against democrats. I see this is nothing but the democrats can dish it out but can’t take it. So Raskin I see you as one of the many swamp creatures that have corrupt a system for personal gains because you have done nothing for the people your entire political career. You democrats always say President Trump only helps the wealthy. Well no it is democrats who do that and case and point is the bill on healthcare which lined the pockets of insurance companies not the people it was told it would help. All democrats need to stop saying for the little guy we help when no it is not facts prove that since day one with democrats. What you say is actually the opposite of what you do. Everything has to be by your rules and no one else’s or the democrats corruption starts playing a big roll with your opponents. You are a joke who is like the rest of the swamp spew lies and expect everyone to believe them or else. Curious how you obtained your wealth Raskin? Not living off of your salary because live better then that. Where did your money come from? I’ll tell you it was from tax payers you keep saying are the ones that you say you want to help not the wealthy. Well looks like you are one of the wealthy ones right so does that mean President Trump is helping you all while you stab him in the back? Hypocrite’s has democrats and rino’s next to it in the dictionary. So do many other words like lawfare, lie, corruption, election rigging and so much more. See Raskin we Americans are not stupid like you think. Your the stupid ones for doing what you have done on record and see and hear it all.

