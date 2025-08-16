Texas state Representative and former Trump spokesperson Katrina Pierson went on CBS News like a bull in a china shop, blasting Democrats for racializing every issue to a fault.

Suspicious Socialist! Mamdani’s wealth disclosure doesn’t add up

Socialist mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani received nearly $10 million in public matching funds despite financial disclosure discrepancies, the NY Post reports.

Something doesn’t add up - The NYC frontrunner has contradictory information between his city Conflicts of Interest Board filing and state Legislative Ethics Commission filings regarding asset ownership and values.

Major inconsistencies found in Uganda land ownership timeline and stock holdings - Mamdani's city filing claims he owned $100,000-$250,000 vacant land in Uganda since March 2016 and stocks worth $5,000-$55,000, while his state filings for 2020-2024 say he owned the land since 2012 and listed no stocks, only retirement securities under $2,000.

Competitors Adams and Cuomo denied matching funds while Mamdani approved - Two of Mamdani's top rivals, Mayor Eric Adams and former Governor Andrew Cuomo, have been denied millions in matching funds by the Campaign Finance Board for various violations, highlighting the apparent inconsistent treatment.

Critics question potential bias and call for accountability - Defense lawyer and mayoral candidate Jim Walden accused Mamdani of "understating his wealth" and called for transparency, while Democratic consultant Hank Sheinkopf suggested oversight agencies might be ignoring discrepancies due to fears of being accused of Islamophobia, with potential fines up to $40,000 for knowingly false statements.