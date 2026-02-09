Super Bowl champ and GOP Rep. Burgess Owens fired back at Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar over the waste and fraud in well-meaning government programs, telling her that big government is not the answer to help struggling Americans.

“Government solutions have never worked,… It is not the government that’s going to get us out of this, its the entrepreneurs!” Owens said.

Trump slams Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show as “one of the worst, EVER”

President Donald Trump criticized the Super Bowl LX halftime show headlined by Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny as “an affront to the Greatness of America” in a lengthy Truth Social post minutes after the performance concluded Sunday night, complaining that “nobody understands a word this guy is saying” since Bad Bunny’s discography is exclusively in Spanish.

Why it matters: Trump called the choreography “disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World,” saying the show “doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence” and is “just a ‘slap in the face’ to our Country.” He predicted it would “get great reviews from the Fake News Media, because they haven’t got a clue of what is going on in the REAL WORLD.”

What happened: Bad Bunny’s performance featured references to Puerto Rico’s natural beauty and culture, including trekking through greenery flanked by farm workers and a real-life wedding ceremony, with cameos from Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin. At the end, Bad Bunny held up a football reading “Together We Are America” while a Jumbotron displayed “THE ONLY THING MORE POWERFUL THAN HATE IS LOVE.”

The alternative: Trump previously confirmed he would be watching Turning Point USA’s All-American Halftime Show, which featured country singers and was headlined by Kid Rock. He also used the post to take one last jab at the NFL’s “ridiculous new Kickoff Rule,” calling it part of “sissy football” despite the rule being intended to protect athletes from debilitating conditions like Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy.

Turning Point USA’s All-American Halftime Show draws millions as patriotic alternative to Super Bowl

Turning Point USA’s All-American Halftime Show streamed Sunday night to millions of fans online as a patriotic alternative to Bad Bunny’s Spanish-only Super Bowl 60 halftime performance, with host Jack Posobiec honoring late TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk before Brantley Gilbert performed an electric guitar rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner.”

Why it matters: The YouTube stream peaked at over five million live viewers during Lee Brice’s set, where he performed his politically charged new track “Country Nowadays” with lyrics like “It ain’t easy being country in this country nowadays / Saying I’m some right wing devil ‘cause I was red letter Jesus raised.” The show featured country stars including Gabby Barrett, Brice, and headliner Kid Rock.

What happened: Kid Rock closed the show with his classic “Bawitdaba” before covering Cody Johnson’s #1 hit “Til You Can’t,” adding his own verse evangelizing about “reading the Bible and serving Jesus Christ,” singing “There’s a book sitting in your house somewhere that could use some dusting off / There’s a man who died for all our sins hanging from the cross / You can give your life to Jesus and he’ll give you a second chance.” The performance included a tribute montage showing photos of Kirk with his widow Erika and their children.

Patriots rookie Kyle Williams tackles shirtless Super Bowl field intruder

New England Patriots wide receiver Kyle Williams helped security guards tackle a shirtless man who ran onto the field during Super Bowl LX while play was stopped as officials broke up an altercation between Patriots star Stefon Diggs and Seahawks defensive back Josh Jobe.