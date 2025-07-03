GOP Rep. Steve Scalise fired back at Rep. Nancy Pelosi after she delivered a scathing tirade against President Donald Trump’s tax bill, calling her as well as other Democrats out for mischaracterizing the legislation and lying to the American people about what it does and does not include.

“I just want to remind all of you, tax cuts are expenditures!” Pelosi scolded Republicans. “They are the biggest spending in this bill, the tune of $5 trillion! Add itto the national debt to give tax cuts to the wealthiest people in this country,… You should be ashamed of yourselves!!”

Scalise could not let Pelosi go unchecked. “Why do we say there’s going to be a Golden Era in this country? We’re securing our border in this bill, we’re opening up American energy in this bill, everywhere from the north slope of Alaska to the Gulf of America!” Scalise sounded off. “We were shut down!”

“The billionaire doesn’t care what the price of gasoline is, you know who does, the waitress making $32,000/year, she saves her tip money, maybe she can afford to go on that trip now because she can afford the gasoline!” he continued. “When America starts producing more energy, not only does it create more jobs, but all the bad guys around the world,… they’re not going to have a cartel-like exclusive license on global energy anymore!”

“Let’s get this country back in the game!!” he Scalise erupted.

BREAKING: House passes Trump’s ‘One Big Beautiful Bill Act’

The Republican-led House passed the sweeping One Big Beautiful Bill Act in a narrow 218-214 vote earlier today, delivering a major legislative win for President Donald Trump ahead of his July 4 deadline.

The nearly 900-page bill extends Trump-era tax cuts, increases defense and border security spending, and enacts deep cuts to Medicaid and discretionary spending.

The vote came after hours of tense negotiations and pressure, including late-night social media posts from Trump, who warned Republicans that “MAGA IS NOT HAPPY” and demanded party unity. “There couldn’t be a more engaged and involved president,” said House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.).

Just two Republicans — Reps. Thomas Massie (Ky.) and Brian Fitzpatrick (Pa.) — opposed the measure, while several GOP holdouts flipped under pressure. Delays included a record-breaking nearly nine-hour floor speech by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) in protest of proposed Medicaid cuts.

The Senate passed a modified version of the bill earlier in the week, increasing its projected deficit impact from $3 trillion to $3.9 trillion over a decade, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget. Despite internal GOP divides, leadership hinted at a follow-up executive action bills to address unresolved concerns over healthcare, tax deductions, and immigration.

21-year-old college intern gunned down in Washington D.C. tragedy

Eric Tarpinian-Jachym, a 21-year-old University of Massachusetts Amherst student and Congressional intern, died Monday following a triple shooting in Northwest Washington, D.C., police said.

Tarpinian-Jachym was interning for Rep. Ron Estes, R-Kan. , and was found unconscious at the scene with gunshot wounds. Two others — a woman and a 16-year-old boy — were also shot but survived.

Authorities believe Tarpinian-Jachym was not the intended target when multiple suspects opened fire on a group after exiting a vehicle at 7th and M Streets NW. “Please join Susan and me in praying for his family and respecting their privacy during this heartbreaking time,” Rep. Estes said in a statement.

The UMass Amherst community mourned the loss of the rising senior , who majored in finance with a political science minor. “We extend our deepest condolences to all who knew him,” the university said in a statement. Tarpinian-Jachym was a Granby, Massachusetts, native and recent participant in the Washington Fellowship program.

A $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest. “His family is now without its son, and the University of Massachusetts Amherst will be missing a promising young graduate,” said Massachusetts GOP Committeeman Chris Ryan. Anyone with information is asked to call 202-727-9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411.

‘Hacktivist’ steals decades of Columbia University student data in politically motivated attacked

A ‘hacktivist’ reportedly stole sensitive personal data from more than two million Columbia University students, applicants, and employees in a politically motivated cyberattack last week, officials confirmed.