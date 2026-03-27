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Melanie Pflasterer's avatar
Melanie Pflasterer
6m

Hakeem Jeffries is a FKN RADICAL MUSLIM LIAR!!

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Linda Gilkison's avatar
Linda Gilkison
2h

How can people not see the hypocrisy of the Democrat Party? The Democrat Party have zero core beliefs, merely talking points that change with the direction of the wind, subject to their need to hold the American citizens hostage to stop the progression of the Trump agenda. The Trump agenda is 100% moving toward a better, safer life for all Americans and the world. I want this better world for my children and grandchildren. What do you want?

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