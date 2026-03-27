GOP Rep. Steve Scalise called out Democrat Rep. Hakeem Jeffries to his face for refusing to fund DHS in an ongoing effort to thwart ICE, throwing his own damning words right back at him.

“Where is that Hakeem Jeffries?!!”

Click To Watch Video

Sponsored by Health Science Institute

RFK Jr’s Final Act: A “Cure for Death”?

Liberal judges are ravaging RFK’s agenda. Now, a rogue MAHA doctor is racing to reveal an all-natural compound that adds up to 25 YEARS to seniors’ lives.



WATCH THIS VIDEO NOW>>BEFORE IT DISAPPEARS FORVER

Watch Now

Trump becomes first sitting president to add signature to U.S. dollar bills in honor of 250th anniversary

President Donald Trump is adding his signature to U.S. dollar bills for the country’s 250th anniversary, marking the first time a sitting president’s signature will appear on paper currency, the Treasury Department announced Thursday. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said “the President’s mark on history as the architect of America’s Golden Age economic revival is undeniable,” calling the move “not only appropriate, but also well deserved.”

Why it matters: U.S. paper currency has historically featured only the treasurer’s and treasury secretary’s signatures since first printed in 1861. A Trump-appointed federal commission also recently approved a design including Trump’s image on 24-karat commemorative gold coins for the 250th anniversary, pending Treasury approval.

The pattern: Adding his name to currency is Trump’s latest effort to leave his mark on the federal government in new ways, with his name now affixed to the Kennedy Center, U.S. Institute of Peace, discount drug programs, savings accounts, and proposed warships. In 2020, Trump stamped his name onto Covid stimulus checks.

Iran lowers military recruitment age to 12, sparking international condemnation and memories of child soldiers in Iran-Iraq War

The Iranian government announced Thursday it has lowered the minimum age for military support roles to 12 years old through a new “For Iran” recruitment drive, with IRGC cultural official Rahim Nadali claiming a “high number” of young volunteers are eager to serve. Tehran residents report seeing teenagers in plainclothes wielding submachine guns at checkpoints, searching vehicles, and firing warning shots to control crowds following recent missile strikes, with recruits as young as 12 and 13 reportedly tasked with operational patrols, manning checkpoints, and gathering security data.

Why it matters: The move stands in direct violation of Article 38 of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, which mandates states ensure those under 15 do not take part in hostilities. During the 1980s Iran-Iraq War, the regime deployed a paramilitary force of 12-17 year olds in “human wave” attacks to clear Iraqi minefields with their bodies, reportedly issuing many children plastic “Keys to Paradise” promising immediate entry into heaven upon martyrdom—an estimated 36,000 to 45,000 students were killed.

The backdrop: The recruitment drive follows a period where security forces killed over 200 children during early 2026 protests, according to the Center for Human Rights in Iran. With over three million child laborers already in the country and a history of glorifying child martyrs like Hossein Fahmideh in school textbooks, activists warn lowering the recruitment age is “not a response to volunteerism, but a calculated move to further militarize Iran’s youth and use them as expendable tools of the state.”

Yemen’s Houthi rebels threaten to open new Red Sea front against US and Israel in coordination with Iran

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels said Thursday they are “fully militarily ready with all options” to stand with Iran against the US and Israel, threatening to open a new front along the Red Sea’s Bab al-Mandab Strait—a key global trade route. A Houthi leader told Reuters the group is in “direct coordination with Iran,” saying “until now Iran is doing well and is defeating the enemy every day and the battle is going in its direction. If anything contrary to this happens then we can assess.”

Why it matters: The Houthis’ involvement directly threatens the Bab al-Mandab Strait, a 20-mile wide passage southwest of Yemen connecting the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, where $1 trillion worth of goods pass annually between Europe and Asia. The rebels previously waged war along the passage during the Israel-Hamas war, sowing “chaos and disruptions” at the key trade route. Any attacks would further risk shipments from Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil exporter, which has been redirecting barrels through the Red Sea following the Strait of Hormuz closure.

The escalation: Iran issued a direct threat Wednesday to take the Bab al-Mandab Strait if the US invades Kharg Island, with IRGC sources telling Tasnim News Agency “Iran has both the will and the ability to create a completely credible threat against it.” Tehran and Washington continue trading threats as thousands of US soldiers deploy to the Middle East, with President Trump refusing to rule out a ground invasion of Iran.

Senate unanimously advances deal to reopen most of DHS after 42-day shutdown, but excludes ICE and CBP funding

The Senate unanimously advanced a deal early Friday morning to reopen most of the Department of Homeland Security after a 42-day shutdown sparked by the Trump administration’s immigration operations in Minnesota, largely giving Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer what he wanted—no funding for ICE and parts of CBP. Senate Majority Leader John Thune said “this is what they were willing to agree to” but argued Democrats “got no reforms on DHS, which they could have had if they had been willing to work with us,” while Schumer declared “this is exactly what we wanted” and praised his caucus for holding the line.