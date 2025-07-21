PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sandra glastetter's avatar
Sandra glastetter
4h

I watched that interview, and was shocked that he allowed her to badger him over and over and over again. They’re like a tick., They just keep borrowing in until they get what they’ve been looking for, but in this case, she was wasting time trying to get a story that wasn’t there. I was so aggravated at her persistence and his trying to be respectful of her continual badgering!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Julie Fadoir's avatar
Julie Fadoir
5h

Every time these MAGA assists think they "shut down" a reporter, it just makes them look more and more like ignorant racists. Wake up, MAGA, Trump and his cohorts are spending money like drunken sailors to cover-up Trump's involvement in criminal activities. In this case, it is abuse of children.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Politibrawl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture