GOP Senator Bernie Moreno shut down CNN’s Kaitlan Collins during a tense live interview for inflating the WSJ’s “fake story” about President Donald Trump allegedly sending inappropriate materials to Jeffrey Epstein.

“This story is a tabloid sensation!” Moreno said in reference to the WSJ’s claims that Trump shared a lewd birthday card with Epstein, which Trump denied. “You’ve spent half your show already, talking about a fake story that the Wall Street Journal published. This isn’t what journalism is intended to be.”

“Hang on! You can’t criticize our show!” Collins clapped back. “This show primarily covers what the president is doing and he just posted this tonight!”

“We’re winning on every account!” Moreno said. “The Democrats don’t want to talk about this because they’re wrong on every front!”

Moreno also took the opportunity to challenge CNN’s narrative on the president, pushing back by citing the administration’s success in tackling the deficit, creating higher-wages, immigration reform, crypto legislation, and the passing of the Big Beautiful Bill.

“This is what people voted for on November 5th, and this is what we’re going to focus on: Helping the American people!”

Trump demands “Commanders” team immediately change their name back to “Redskins”

President Donald Trump on Sunday urged the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Guardians to revert to their previous names.

The original names in question - Washington Redskins and Cleveland Indians — Trump claimed had widespread Native American support. In a “There is a big clamoring for this,” Trump said in a Truth Social post and added that Native Americans’ “heritage and prestige is systematically being taken away.”

Both teams changed their names in recent years amid public and corporate pressure to move away from terminology considered offensive to Native communities. Washington dropped “Redskins” in 2020, eventually becoming the Commanders in 2022, while Cleveland retired “Indians” in 2021 in favor of Guardians.

Trump pointed to a 2016 poll showing that 90% of self-identified Native Americans were not offended by the Redskins name, arguing that times have changed since the rebranding decisions. “We are a Country of passion and common sense,” Trump wrote, calling on team owners to reverse course.

Despite Trump’s push, both franchises have shown no indication they plan to change direction. Commanders owner Josh Harris recently reaffirmed the team’s identity, noting rising public support, but no franchises have responded to Trump’s recent push.

“F*** him!!!” Hunter Biden RAGES against Democrats in unhinged new interview

Hunter Biden released the verbal hounds on his fellow Democrat elites and President Trump in a recent aggressive interview with Youtuber Andrew Callaghan.

Hunter Biden lashed out at President Donald Trump’s immigration policies, specifically criticizing the deportation of violent undocumented immigrants to El Salvador’s notorious prisons. The former president’s son also blasted Democrats for, in his view, pandering to white voters instead of standing firm on immigration. “F— you. How do you think your hotel room gets cleaned?” he said, defending undocumented immigrants as essential to the U.S. economy and way of life.

Biden accused Democrats elites of turning on his father in the 2024 election, saying the party failed his father. “F*** him and everybody around him!”Biden poetically said in reference to actor George Clooney and his scathing New York Times article backing his Biden support. “What do you have to do with f****ing anything?? Why do I have to f***ing listen to you??” He also retaliated against CNN anchor Jake Tapper’s recent book that covers Biden’s mental decline.

He even targeted Trump adviser Stephen Miller, calling him “f***ed up,” and emphasized the importance of immigration to American innovation and identity. “How do you think that we attract the smartest people in the world to the United States? Through immigration,” Biden said, contrasting the U.S. with authoritarian countries like China and Russia.

FBI turned blind-eye to Hillary Clinton essential evidence in email case, new report

The FBI allegedly ignored potentially essential evidence in the Hilary Clinton email scandal, according to a watchdog report released Monday.

The FBI "declined to comprehensively analyze" thumb drives containing potentially vital evidence in the Hillary Clinton email probe, according to a newly declassified appendix to a 2018 DOJ inspector general report. The drives, obtained from a confidential source, included hacked State Department data and emails from officials such as President Barack Obama, yet were largely ignored over concerns over classified information.

Internal memos had urged further analysis to “assess the national security risks” tied to Clinton’s private server use, but the FBI shelved the drives. “This document shows an extreme lack of effort and due diligence,” said Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), who released the appendix.

The document reveals former FBI Director James Comey did not inform then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch before publicly clearing Clinton in July 2016 — a move that came before key witness interviews. Grassley argued that “perhaps intentional lack of effort in the Clinton investigation is a stark contrast to its full-throated investigation of the Trump-Russia collusion hoax, which was based on the uncorroborated and now discredited Steele dossier.”

The appendix also includes Russian-language intelligence alleging Lynch and Comey interfered in the Clinton probe to benefit both parties' candidates. The intelligence also cited Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, who allegedly claimed Clinton’s team removed server data “just in time” and therefore the FBI had no evidence of foul play. While some FBI officials, including Peter Strzok, investigated the documents via keyword searches, they concluded the intel was “verifiably false” and likely the result of a cyber intrusion.

House GOP member comes for Fed Chair Jerome Powell, cries perjury

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is facing a criminal referral from Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., who is accusing him of lying under oath about the scope and cost of renovations to the Fed’s Washington headquarters.