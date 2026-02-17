Reality TV star and guest host of “The View” Savannah Chrisley derailed the liberal panelists’ anti-Trump Jeffrey Epstein conspiracy theories with blunt facts during a heated live discussion, Monday.

“Stop moving the goalpost!”

Hillary Clinton LAUGHABLY accuses Trump of Epstein cover-up

Hillary Clinton accused President Trump of orchestrating a cover-up by slow-walking the release of Jeffrey Epstein files, insisting she and Bill have nothing to hide as they prepare for congressional testimony on the disgraced financier’s ties to elites.

Clinton Defends Bill’s Flights : Hillary stated her husband took rides on Epstein’s “Lolita Express” solely for Clinton Foundation charitable work, denying any deeper association or visits to Epstein’s island.

Hillary Denies Personal Ties : She emphasized never meeting Epstein, never flying on his plane, and only encountering Ghislaine Maxwell on a few occasions, calling for fair and transparent treatment in the probe.

Criticizes Republican Probe : Clinton described the House Oversight Committee investigation as a distraction tactic, saying Republicans are pushing a “shiny object” to deflect from Trump’s own mentions in the Epstein documents.

Calls For Full Transparency : She repeatedly demanded the complete, unredacted release of files, criticizing the Justice Department’s handling that redacted elite names while exposing victims and labeling the process as deliberately delayed.

Democrats furious over Randy Fine’s Dogs vs Muslims tweet

Florida Republican Rep. Randy Fine sparked outrage by declaring that if forced to choose, America would pick pet dogs over Muslims, responding to a Muslim advocate’s claim that dogs are unclean as indoor pets in an Islamic society. Democrats swiftly condemned the remark as bigoted Islamophobia, demanding censure and resignation.

Provocative Response Posted: Randy Fine reacted to Nerdeen Kiswani’s tweet celebrating NYC’s shift toward Islamic norms, where she called dogs unclean for indoor living, by stating the choice between dogs and Muslims is easy.

Democrats Demand Censure: Prominent figures like Reps. Ro Khanna, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Eric Swalwell labeled Fine’s words disgusting bigotry, urging House action to censure him and strip committee assignments.

High-Profile Condemnations: California Gov. Gavin Newsom called Fine a “racist slob” and demanded resignation, while CAIR and others echoed calls for congressional leaders to force him out over repeated anti-Muslim rhetoric.

Fine Defends Stance: The congressman doubled down on Newsmax, framing the issue as Democrats pushing illegal immigration and cultural changes that threaten American values like pet ownership.

Rubio slams Tufts visa ruling, No one “entitled” to a visa

Secretary of State Marco Rubio forcefully defended visa revocations on February 16, declaring no one holds a constitutional right to a U.S. visa, after an immigration judge terminated removal proceedings against Tufts doctoral student Rümeysa Öztürk, who faced detention over her pro-Palestinian op-ed.