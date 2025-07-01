MAGA rising star STUMPS crazy woke professor in humiliating confrontation
"Which race should be preferred?!"
GOP Rep. Brandon Gill exposed woke Democrat witness, Dr. Shaun Harper, during a House Committee hearing on DEI hiring practices, for caring strangely a lot about race and harboring divisive ideas that seemed to support racial discrimination in the workplace.
This was just brutal…
“Do you believe that America should be a colorblind society?” Gill asked the professor. “For instance, should people be treated differently based on their race?”
Harper just stared blankly at Gill, without producing an answer.
“It’s just a yes or no question…” Gill said.
“It’s not a yes or no question,” Harper countered. “As I said in my testimony, America has not done right by indigenous people, by black people, by Asian American and pacific islander people… I do not believe that white people are the only qualified people for jobs.”
“I didn’t say that, nobody said that!” Gill fired back. “Should race be considered in employee hiring practices, yes, or no? And you’re not going to intimidate me by slandering me as a racist!”
“I didn’t call you a racist?!” Harper said.
Gill decided to proceed as if he answered ‘yes’ to the simple question, “I’ll take that as a yes. Which race do you think should be preferred?”
"I do not think that a single race should be preferred!” Harper said, growing more frustrated by the congressman.
Gill doesn’t let him off the hook, watch the tense exchange here:
Trump’s Push For America First
What we are seeing right now is truly historic.
President Trump has been pushing the limits on what is possible. I haven’t seen anything like this since President Ronald Reagan.
But with this unbelievable push for an American First agenda, comes a few problems. Well, as President Trump said in a recent interview I had with him…
“There could be a little disruption. What we’re doing is building a foundation for the future.”
If you want to learn more about Trump’s Great American Reset, go ahead read this great article that just went up. It’s filled with some valuable information about what’s in store for America, and what we could potentially be up against.
Read The Great American Reset now.
Yours Truly,
SEAN HANNITY
Trump threatens to turn DOGE against Musk, examining his extensive government subsidies
President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that Elon Musk "may get more subsidy than any human being in history" and warned that without government support, there would be "no more rocket launches, satellites, or electric car production."
Trump proposed turning DOGE against its former leader to examine Musk's subsidies - Despite Musk previously leading the Department of Government Efficiency, Trump suggested having DOGE "take a good, hard, look" at Musk's government funding, claiming there would be "BIG MONEY TO BE SAVED" by cutting his subsidies.
The threat came after Musk renewed harsh criticism of Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill" - Musk called the massive spending legislation "utterly insane" and "political suicide," warning it would "destroy millions of jobs" and cause "immense strategic harm," while threatening to primary Republicans who supported it despite campaigning on spending cuts.
The dispute reflects the ongoing fallout between the former allies over fiscal policy - Musk left his DOGE role on May 29 after 130 days, with their relationship deteriorating over disagreements about the spending bill, though Trump has suggested reconciliation is still possible after Musk's earlier apology for endorsing the president's impeachment.
Elon Musk hits Trump right back, threatens to support biggest GOP advisory…
Elon Musk announced he would back Rep. Thomas Massie's 2026 reelection campaign, directly opposing President Donald Trump's vow to defeat the Kentucky Republican.
Musk responded "Me" to a post asking who would support Massie, escalating his feud with Trump who has called Massie a "loser" and "Third Rate Congressman."
Massie has been a vocal opponent of Trump's key legislative priorities and foreign policy - The 54-year-old libertarian-leaning congressman has opposed Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill" and condemned the U.S. strikes on Iran as unconstitutional, while teaming up with a Democrat on a bipartisan war powers resolution to prevent U.S. involvement in the Israel-Iran conflict.
The Musk-Trump feud intensified after disagreements over the massive spending bill - Their conflict erupted when Musk called Trump's domestic policy legislation "utterly insane" and "political suicide," prompting Trump to threaten using DOGE to investigate Musk's government subsidies and warning he might have to "close up shop and head back home to South Africa."
PolitiBrawl is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
How sad to have our president involved in this on a daily basis. this should be private between these two powerful men. They have reduced themselves to childish schoolyard fighting. They both need to stop this and work together for our country. Elon and Trump both have big egos and they need to find a way to stop
This is exquisite and glad our Congress guy is so intelligent.