GOP Rep. Brandon Gill exposed woke Democrat witness, Dr. Shaun Harper, during a House Committee hearing on DEI hiring practices, for caring strangely a lot about race and harboring divisive ideas that seemed to support racial discrimination in the workplace.

This was just brutal…

“Do you believe that America should be a colorblind society?” Gill asked the professor. “For instance, should people be treated differently based on their race?”

Harper just stared blankly at Gill, without producing an answer.

“It’s just a yes or no question…” Gill said.

“It’s not a yes or no question,” Harper countered. “As I said in my testimony, America has not done right by indigenous people, by black people, by Asian American and pacific islander people… I do not believe that white people are the only qualified people for jobs.”

“I didn’t say that, nobody said that!” Gill fired back. “Should race be considered in employee hiring practices, yes, or no? And you’re not going to intimidate me by slandering me as a racist!”

“I didn’t call you a racist?!” Harper said.

Gill decided to proceed as if he answered ‘yes’ to the simple question, “I’ll take that as a yes. Which race do you think should be preferred?”

"I do not think that a single race should be preferred!” Harper said, growing more frustrated by the congressman.

Gill doesn’t let him off the hook, watch the tense exchange here:

Trump threatens to turn DOGE against Musk, examining his extensive government subsidies

President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that Elon Musk "may get more subsidy than any human being in history" and warned that without government support, there would be "no more rocket launches, satellites, or electric car production."

Trump proposed turning DOGE against its former leader to examine Musk's subsidies - Despite Musk previously leading the Department of Government Efficiency, Trump suggested having DOGE "take a good, hard, look" at Musk's government funding, claiming there would be "BIG MONEY TO BE SAVED" by cutting his subsidies.

The threat came after Musk renewed harsh criticism of Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill" - Musk called the massive spending legislation "utterly insane" and "political suicide," warning it would "destroy millions of jobs" and cause "immense strategic harm," while threatening to primary Republicans who supported it despite campaigning on spending cuts.

The dispute reflects the ongoing fallout between the former allies over fiscal policy - Musk left his DOGE role on May 29 after 130 days, with their relationship deteriorating over disagreements about the spending bill, though Trump has suggested reconciliation is still possible after Musk's earlier apology for endorsing the president's impeachment.

Elon Musk hits Trump right back, threatens to support biggest GOP advisory…

Elon Musk announced he would back Rep. Thomas Massie's 2026 reelection campaign, directly opposing President Donald Trump's vow to defeat the Kentucky Republican.