Young Republican congressman Kevin Kiley clashed with Trump-deranged Rep. Jamie Raskin for his party’s failure to take responsibility for promoting the violent anti-ICE riots in Los Angeles.

He calls Raskin out to his face!

Raskin took aim at Trump during his floor speech for apparently not taking appropriate action during January 6, “He sat and he watched it, eating hamburgers or whatever!” He lashed out at Republicans’ condemnation of the LA riots, crying hypocrisy.

“And now they want to bring a totally partisan resolution to the floor, deploring violence thousands of miles away and you’ve got members of congress from California saying they’re not capturing what actually happened there!” he exclaimed.

Kiley fired right back at Raskin’s emotional tirade, “As to my colleague from Maryland’s claim that this resolution is set up in a partisan way, nothing could be further from the truth!”

“The resolution simply condemns acts of violence, we oppose sanctuary policies, we’re opposed to putting a target on the back of our federal officers and frankly to defunding the police, and it’s not our fault that those who have allowed this violence,… all happen to belong to one party!” he added.

Trump celebrates after ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ overcomes senate barrier

The Senate voted 51-49 along party lines Saturday night to advance President Donald Trump's massive tax and spending bill, with only two Republicans opposing the measure as Democrats vowed to force a complete reading of the 940-page legislation to delay its passage.

The bill passed a crucial 51-49 vote along party lines with only two Republican defectors - Sen. Ron Johnson dramatically flipped from 'no' to 'yes,' calling it a "necessary first step" to fiscal sustainability, while only Sens. Thom Tillis and Rand Paul voted against unlocking debate on the 940-page legislation.

Democrats are using procedural tactics to delay and oppose the bill - Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called it a "radical bill" released "in the dead of night," while Democrats plan to force a complete reading of the entire 940-page document on the Senate floor, with Sen. Elizabeth Warren saying they'll hold the floor "all night" to fight back.

Trump celebrated the vote as a "great victory" and praised supporting Republicans - The president specifically thanked Sens. Johnson, Scott, Lee, and Lummis on Truth Social, calling them "Republican Patriots" who "truly love our Country" and expressing pride in the party while emphasizing goals like growing the economy and securing the border.

Republicans frame the bill as cleaning up Biden-era problems while aiming for July 4 passage - Supporters like Sen. Rick Scott said they're putting the nation "on a path to balance the budget after years of Democrats' reckless spending," while Trump wants the legislation on his desk by July 4, with the bill still needing to pass the House after Senate approval.

IDK takes out Hamas leader, Oct 7 planner

The Israeli Defense Force reportedly killed Hakham Muhammad Issa Al-Issa, a senior Hamas military leader and co-founder of its armed wing.

Issa was one of the key planners of the October 7 massacre and led Hamas' force build-up and training operations, while also advancing the group's aerial and naval attack capabilities against Israeli targets.