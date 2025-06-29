PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sandra glastetter's avatar
Sandra glastetter
1h

Raskin is a complete moron and a perfect example of a less than intelligent communist. He’s proof that only the good die young because he had cancer and he’s still here.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Angela Mickel's avatar
Angela Mickel
1h

I guess jamie "cry baby" raskin is totally out of the loop and still thinks anyone with triple digit IQ's are paying attention to the dems bullshit. That's no doubt because anyone who still listens only has double digit IQ's, like their hat or shoe size, i.e. the bartender or crock'oshit. Even the few left who still watch cnn or msnbc aren't buying a lot of what they hear lately. They are ALL preaching to thier own choir now, and the more they talk, the better we look. Just sayin'.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Politibrawl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture