MAGA rising star REFUSES to take any CRAP from smug liberal reporter
“I can do this all day! He’s a member of MS-13, I don’t think you’d want to be his neighbor!"
DHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin held her own against a reporter trying to make her admit that suspected MS-13 affiliate Kilmar Abrego Garcia was wrongfully deported by the Trump administration to El Salvador and should be returned.
How she handles this is impressive:
“The Supreme Court has upheld that the administration should facilitate and affectuate Abrego Garcia’s return,” the reporter told McLaughlin. He further referenced a quote from President Trump last week saying he would agree to “bring somebody back” if the Supreme Court said to.
“Why hasn’t the government done what the Supreme Court asked them to do?” the reporter continued.
McLaughlin was waiting with a strong response, “I think what really matters to Americans is that this MS-13 gang member, who unfortunately, you and a lot of your colleagues have called a ‘Maryland man’…”
The reporter cut her off, demanding evidence that Garcia was a member of MS-13.
“There’s actually been two seperate immigration judges who ruled he was in MS-13!” McLaughlin fired back. “I can do this all day! He’s a member of MS-13, I don’t think you’d want to be his neighbor and I don’t think many Americans watching would want to be this individual’s neighbor!”
Watch the tense live T.V. clash here:
Scott Jennings GOES TO WAR with entire panel of CNN hacks for attacking Trump’s deportations
CNN Republican Scott Jennings set the record straight during a heated panel debate that illegal immigrant and suspected MS-13 gang member Kilmar Abrego Garcia was correctly deported by the Trump administration.
“You guys need to understand, there is no version of this man’s life that ends up with him living in the United States,” Jennings explained. “He’s an illegal alien from El Salvador who came to the country illegally, who in their view and in the view of some immigration courts is a member of MS-13…”
Abby Phillip interjected, disagreeing that Garcia has any concrete connection to MS-13. “He strongly disputes in court that he is a member of MS-13!” she said.
“That’s literally the definition of tyranny!” another Democrat pundit added. “We’re going to throw him in jail? No, there’s a thing called the rule of law which has not been followed in this case,… the next time this goes up the court system, they have absolutely zero credibility to say ‘don’t worry, you can file a habeas petition…’”
Jennings shot back, “They have the ability to deport people who have deportation orders, do they not?! He has due process, he has a deportation order!”
Another Democrat clarified that the Supreme Court ordered that Garcia could not be sent to El Salvador because he was afraid of a rival gang.
“They haven’t existed in El Salvador for four years!” Jennings exploded. “There’s more of that gang in Los Angeles than in El Salvador!!”
Watch Jennings take down the entire Democrat panel single handedly:
Because he was wrongfully deported, and it has been proven, but this administration, and this Maga rising star that you want to call her is refusing to believe that, but you know what that man has a life like everybody else. He hasn’t done anything wrong and he was wrongfully deported. But just cause my guy says he is they have to have proof. That’s what’s wrong with the Maga and the Republican Party. They’re telling you something to spin it so that you believe it without proof and you’re believing it.
Trump has Tricia Mc Laughlin, the brilliant and unflappable Karoline Leavitt, Pan Bondi and Kristi Noem and many more. The Democrats have Jasmine Crockett, AOC, Ilham Omar and Rashida Tliab. It's like watching an NFL team against a high school JV. Not to mention, the lamestream media and all the Democrats seem to be rooting for illegal murderers, rapists and violent gang members. Go figure........