GOP Rep. Brandon Gill shut down Jake Tapper’s agenda defending Jack Smith’s investigation into President Donald Trump during a heated live CNN interview.

"Do you think President Trump did anything wrong on January 6?” Tapper pressed.

“He was telling people to be peaceful and to not be violent in anyway!” Gill shot back.

First Lady Melania Trump calls for unity amid Minneapolis tensions

First lady Melania Trump called for national unity Tuesday as tensions remain high following the fatal shootings of two civilians by federal agents in Minneapolis, saying “We need to unify” and noting President Trump had “a great call yesterday with the governor [Tim Walz] and the mayor [Jacob Frey], and they’re working together to make it peaceful and without riots,” while urging “I’m against violence so, please, if you protest, protest in peace.”

Mrs. Trump offers compassion for winter storm victims: Mrs. Trump offered comforting words to Americans reeling from the effects of a massive winter storm that slammed several states, saying “I feel deep compassion for the people who are impacted by this storm. I know the federal government is working hard to provide assistance to all who need it. As Americans, we need to help each other and come together in these difficult times.”

First Lady promotes upcoming “MELANIA” film ahead of Friday launch: The first lady joined “Fox & Friends” live from the White House to promote her upcoming 104-minute movie “MELANIA” ahead of its global launch on Friday, which shares her life leading up to President Trump’s inauguration as 47th president, with Mrs. Trump telling Ainsley Earhardt “This story was never told before, so the audience will see me—how I manage my business, my philanthropy, family preparation for the inauguration and also establishing the East Wing for the White House—how I manage all of that in 20 days prior to the inauguration.”

Kristi Noem demands crisis meeting after being sidelined on Minneapolis response

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem demanded a two-hour meeting with President Trump in the Oval Office late Monday after she was elbowed aside amid backlash over her handling of the latest deadly shooting in Minneapolis, with Trump holding crisis talks with Noem and top aides after he revealed border czar Tom Homan was headed to take charge of DHS efforts in Minneapolis following Alex Pretti’s killing.

Noem faces criticism for branding Pretti “domestic terrorist”: Noem has faced widespread criticism after she was quick to brand Pretti a “domestic terrorist” who had charged at officers while brandishing a gun, but numerous videos instead showed the ICU nurse only holding a cellphone and trying to get away from the agents, sparking immediate questions about Trump’s faith in Noem’s handling of the ongoing immigration crackdown, though Trump didn’t suggest Noem’s job was on the line during the sit-down.

Border Patrol chief Bovino ordered to retreat from Minnesota: Separately, Border Patrol chief Greg Bovino and some of his agents were ordered Monday to start retreating from Minnesota, with Bovino—known for his no-holds-barred approach to immigration enforcement—slammed for falsely claiming Pretti was brandishing a gun and had “wanted to do maximum damage and massacre law enforcement.”

Trump administration denies Bovino demotion reports: The Trump administration denied reports Bovino had been demoted as a result of the Minneapolis fallout, with DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin posting on X that “Chief Gregory Bovino has NOT been relieved of his duties,” adding he was a “key part of the president’s team and a great American.”

CIA Director Ratcliffe emerges as Trump’s “quiet hammer”

CIA Director John Ratcliffe has become President Donald Trump’s go-to operative for high-stakes missions, with a White House source telling Breitbart News “He goes in, accomplishes whatever mission the President gave him, then disappears back into the shadows,” pointing to how Trump sent Ratcliffe to Venezuela just 12 days after Maduro’s capture to meet with acting president Delcy Rodriguez as Trump’s first Cabinet-level official to visit since the operation.