Republican Rep. Brandon Gill blasted Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett for selling out America for personal and political gain by supporting her party’s mass migration agenda.

He does not hold back…

Watch Video

Crockett first jabbed at Republicans for supporting Trump’s deportations. “My colleagues from across the aisle have decided that they are going to make immigrants the boogie man, it’s insanity to me!” she said. “They have compassion for victims, which they should, but they have no compassion for people that are contributing to making us great in this country.”

The congresswoman listed several recent violent crimes, asking the witness for each case if an immigrant or American citizen commited the crime. All cases she provided were done by American citizens, “In fact, each of these cases it was white supremacists! The last unanimous consent that I’ll ask for is this article that states white supremacists are behind over 80% of extremism related murderers in 2022!”

Rep. Gill did not waste a second to respond, “Nothing excites me more than the thought of President Trump initiating the largest deportation effort in American history!” he fired back at Crockett. “Americans have learned first hand that importing the third world will turn America into the third world!”

Gill went on to ask rhetorically why so many Democrats support mass migration efforts, “Perhaps its because they benefit from it politically?!”

“Counting non-citizens in congressional apportionment has resulted in more seats for blue states and fewer congressional seats for red states,” he explained. “The political party that has nothing to offer their voters but inflation, censorship and transgenderism is weaponizing mass illegal immigration to their own political benefit!”

Watch Gill go off on Crockett and the Democrats:

Watch Video

Together With American Hartford Gold

Scared Yet? This Is Just The Beginning

Wall Street Elites Are Manufacturing Billions Using Your Retirement

In the chaos of the recent crash, the media had their scapegoats ready.

“It’s Trump’s fault!”

“Trump’s tariffs caused this.”

“Trump’s tariffs are putting the economy in jeopardy.”

They used fear to push millions of Americans into panic. They distracted you with headlines.

Hard-working people like you saw their retirement accounts shrink by the minute while the elites made billions with your 401(k) as their bait.

It’s the same script, over and over again, and you’re not supposed to notice.

President Trump saw this coming, and he fought hard to preserve a little-known IRS loophole that gives you the power to exit this broken system with your retirement savings intact.

It’s tax-free, penalty-free, and a fully legal exit plan designed to protect your wealth from the greed of the elites pulling the strings.

All of the details are inside our emergency 2025 Wealth Protection Guide.

Get My Free Guide

Rand Paul SHUTS UP Blumenthal for trashing DOGE and Elon Musk holding the federal gov’t accountable

Sen. Rand Paul made Sen. Richard Blumenthal put his foot in his mouth after he strongly criticized Elon Musk and DOGE for auditing federal spending and removing fraud, waste and abuse on behalf of the American taxpayer.

“How could you possibly be against ending $2 million for sex change surgeries in Guatemala?!!” Paul snapped at the Democrat.

Watc Video

Blumenthal called DOGE a “Musk power-grab,” and said the tech billionaire was “giving America the middle finger.”

“He’s seizing power, engaging in the biggest heist of information in America’s history, delving into agencies and destroying them when his own corporations profit from contracts with them,…” Blumenthal rambled for a while before getting tired.

Paul argued back that he hasn’t heard any Democrats actually defend the cartoonish waste uncovered and made public by DOGE, such as sex change surgeries, global DEI programs and other left-wing ideologically-driven initiatives. The Senator then made the case that the President has every right to “pause and audit spending,.. to crassly say ‘it’s illegal, it’s unlawful!’ well, auditing spending is what government should do!”

“$4.8 million ofr social media influencers in Ukraine! If people want to defend that, step up and defend it!” Paul continued.

Watch the senate clash here:

Watch Video