President Trump's former Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf clashed with CNN host Brianna Keilar over Biden’s undeniable negligence in letting millions of illegal migrants cross into the U.S. during his four-year term.

He goes off when she crosses the line…

Keilar asked Wolf about Trump’s statement saying he is working on a plan to accommodate illegal migrants who work in agriculture and other key sectors, shifting focus to removing only “the worst of the worst.”

“Is that just an admission from the president that the American economy relies on illegal immigrants?” the CNN host asked.

“When you undertake a massive removal program and you try to deal with 4 years of a completely wide open border that the Biden administration left the Trump team, they’re having to make a variety of considerations and a lot of policy calls on a weekly basis and the president’s admission that he wants to do something for those farmers is an indication of that,” Wolf explained.

Keilar argued that substantial numbers of illegal migrants in agriculture “didn’t come as a surprise to most people who knew anything about the workforce,” claiming Trump was backing off his initial deportation targets.

“Again if you look at four years of the Biden administration you will see absolutely no one removed,” Wolf fired back.

“That’s not true and you know that!” Keilar said.

“Excuse me! I don’t think you know what you are talking about here at all!” Wolf erupted.

“Please try again,” the CNN host answered, with snark.

Watch the live T.V. clash here:

RFK Jr reveals the truth about Trump... "One of the most empathetic people I've ever met"

Health Secretary RFK Jr. went on Tucker Carlson’s podcast and laid bare his prejudice ideas about President Donald Trump, telling Carlson that he was completely wrong about the president…

“I had him pegged him as a narcissist, but narcissists are incapable of empathy, and he’s one of the most empathetic people I’ve ever met,” RFK Jr. revealed.

The Secretary of Health and Human Services spoke about liberal mainstream media’s dissemination of the falsehood that the President is “in the cabinet meeting talking about how we can make billionaires richer.” RFK Jr. assured Carlson that Trump is “the opposite of that.”

“He’s always thinking about how this impacts the little guy…”

RFK Jr. also emphasized it is not just Trump’s character that many get wrong, but his high level of intelligence.

“He’s immensely curious, inquisitive and immensely knowledgeable or encyclopedic in certain areas that you wouldn’t expect, like music.”

As for the state of the nation, RFK Jr. praised Trump’s dedication to tackling expenditures in the federal government and trade deficits, bringing “morale” back to the country.

“ I think he’s really a uniquely right person for this country right now.”

“The only way out is really deportation":

Trump visits Florida migrant detention center with Noem & DeSantis

President Donald Trump visited Florida’s new deportation facility Tuesday with Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, singing the praises of what is to be the country’s largest migrant detention facility.

Trump toured the massive immigration detention facility in the Everglades, calling it “beautiful, so secure,” and vowing to prioritize deporting the “worst of the worst.” The camp, nicknamed “Alligator Alcatraz,” is surrounded by swampy terrain and wildlife to discourage escape. “We’re surrounded by miles of treacherous swampland, and the only way out is really deportation,” Trump said, praising the facility that was built on existing airport infrastructure.

The 3,000-bed center, constructed in just eight days at a cost of $450 million annually, will serve as the largest migrant detention site in the U.S., with Florida National Guard members deputized as immigration judges to expedite hearings within 48 hours.

The facility has sparked backlash from environmental groups and Democrats, with lawsuits alleging threats to the Everglades ecosystem and protesters decrying the center as inhumane. “Another stupid plan to abuse people & the Everglades,” one sign read during demonstrations along Highway 41.

Senate ‘Vote-a-rama’ results in the passing of Trump’s ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’

Senate Republicans passed President Trump’s proposed “Big, Beautiful Bill” on Tuesday with Vice President JD Vance’s tie-breaking vote, sending the megabill to the House for final approval.