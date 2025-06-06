Republican Rep. Andy Barr slammed Rep. Maxine Waters in front of congress for accusing President Donald Trump of running a crypto scam against his own supporters.

He absolutely goes off at her…

Watch The Video

“Trump doesn’t just want Americans to use his crypto, he wants us to put our money in his digital wallet while he guts our financial regulators!” Waters said. “Trump is not just scamming everyday Americans with his crypto con, he is even grifting his own supporters!”

Waters continued, “200 people collectively spent $148 million to attend his shady meme coin dinner with the promise of an exclusive experience. What did they get? Walmart steak, Costco freezer island halibut, recycled talking points and just 20 minutes of Trump time. I guess you get what you pay for!”

Barr jumped in to set the record straight, “This baseless, politically motivated attack against President Trump, that his support for a regulatory framework for a digital asset market structure is somehow corrupt, that he’s personally profiting from our agenda… this is absurd!!”

He pointed out that Trump’s financial assets and businesses are managed by his children, who are not in the administration, in a blind trust.

“When they throw these attacks out carelessly, it’s not just Trump Derangement Syndrome, it’s about them opposing American leadership in crypto! It’s about them so obsessed with their political hatred of the president that they’re willing to sacrifice American leadership in the innovative technologies of the future!!”

“They don’t like that Trump is an innovative, successful capitalist who understands that if America is to lead, we need this agenda!!” Barr added.

Watch The Video

