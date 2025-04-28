GOP Rep. Tom Emmer fired back at CNN’s Dana Bash, during a tense interview about “due process” in the deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, with the perfect comeback that put the issue to rest once and for all.

”There’s no evidence that was provided because there was no hearing to do so that he is either a murderer or a criminal or a gang member,” Bash said. “Isn’t that something that should be provided to a judge, even an immigration judge,…”

“Actually I think he was afforded that due process,” Emmer clarified. “You have a citizen of El Salvador that is within the country of El Salvador, it really isn’t the U.S.’s ability to remove someone, it will be up to the President of El Salvador.”

Emmer reiterated that Abrego Garcia did in fact receive due process when he requested asylum and he was rejected on the basis of the Department of Homeland Security’s allegation that he was a gang member.

“I find it very interesting that your network and the senator from Maryland are doubling down on an illegal alien when they won’t talk about all the Americans who have been harmed by illegal aliens! You’ve heard this story over and over about Rachel Morin, the senator’s own constituent, he doesn’t even give words of comfort to her family but he will fly down to El Salvador to deal with an illegal alien!”

After the knockout blow from Emmer, Bash pivoted quickly to the topic of Trump saying he would consider deporting American citizens to El Salvador.

Emmer refused to play her game of damning hypotheticals. Watch what happens next:

White House Displays Mugshot-Style Posters of Arrested Migrants

On Monday, the White House lawn featured a striking display of mugshot-style posters showcasing 100 illegal migrants arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) during President Trump’s first 100 days in office. The placards, marked with “ARRESTED” in bold, included photos of the migrants alongside their alleged crimes, such as first-degree murder, sexual abuse of a child, kidnapping and rape, murder, rape of a child, and distribution of fentanyl. Each poster bore the official White House logo at the bottom.

“White House lawn looks a little different this AM,” Trump administration spokesperson Kaelan Dorr said in an X post. “And they say yard signs don’t win elections…”

According to a White House official, the posters were strategically placed along the White House driveway, a location commonly used by news outlets for live shots, to ensure maximum visibility and media coverage. The display aims to highlight some of the most serious offenders apprehended by ICE, emphasizing the administration’s focus on immigration enforcement.

“The dishonest media—who are hellbent on supporting criminals and illegal aliens are forced to walk by these yard signs reminding them that President Trump is putting America first and American’s safety first,” wrote former Arizona senate candidate Kari Lake.

Flashback of the day: Ron Paul tells off ‘overweight’ liberal - “Why don’t you have the government put you on a diet?!!”

Watch a young Ron Paul explode at a man who was making an argument for big government regulation, telling him to go on a government-enforced diet because he is “a little overweight.”

The explosive confrontation took place during a 1988 episode of the Morton Downey Jr. show.

“The government can’t make you a better person, they can’t make you follow good habits! Why don’t they put you on a diet, you’re a little overweight!!” Paul yelled at the man.

“I’m overweight, you’re a little drugged out!!” the angry man fired back at Paul.

Watch the full chaotic program here: