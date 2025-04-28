PolitiBrawl

Stanley Warner
26m

Dana Bash lies and even Emmer didn't have the whole story. Garcia had his case for asylum heard by an immigration court and his claims were found to be unfounded. And the kicker is that after his first case was unsuccessful, he took it to an appellate court where they agreed with the immigration court. That's all the "due process" an illegal gets and they are not entitled to all the same rights as an American citizen. Senator Van Hollen's own Maryland police determined that Garcia was MS-13 and he has the tats on his knuckles to prove it. And the good "family man" had a restraining order for violence against his wife. And if all that weren't enough, he was stopped in TN (he should have been arrested there) for driving a van owned by a known human trafficker full of illegals with no luggage from Texas to Maryland. He is a violent illegal that was deported back to where he came from. And another Illegal MS-13 gang member brutally murdered and raped a mother of five that was one of the Senator's actual citizens. Did Van Hollen go and visit that grieving mother and family of Rachel Morin? Of course he didn't.

What the hell is wrong with these Democrats that continue to care more about illegal criminals than their own citizens that are being raped and murdered?

Angela Mickel
22m

It's not just the media that will see them. It's persons that are out of touch with the truth BECAUSE of main stream media who will see them, and maybe ask questions they wouldn't have previously.

Enlightenment is key. Just sayin'.

