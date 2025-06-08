PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SmithSrPatriot's avatar
SmithSrPatriot
39m

And we give a Shit was she has to say ? She is the problem and fomenting this hatred is her demonic call. Not to mention the money paid to her !! Follow the money , no one can be this stupid

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Politibrawl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture