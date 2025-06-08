Congressman Tim Burchett clashed with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins during a live interview on the network about President Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s “war” over the Big Beautiful Bill and its true effects on the country.

Burchett stood his ground!

Burchett told Collins that the Trump/Elon spat would blow over soon and be inconsequential to the bigger picture. “The whole thing is bogus! Two weeks from now, nobody will be talking about it. Y’all wil lbe finding something else to run the country down about, it’s a shame that the media seized upon this because America is more worried about paying more taxes right now if we don’t pass the Big Beautiful Bill,” Burchett said.

Collins disagreed, “I don’t think it’s the media’s fault that the president and the richest man in the world are in an open war right now.”

The conversation pivoted to the effects and implications of the Big Beautiful Bill on average Americans. Republicans say it will lower taxes while Democrats say it removes crucial social safety nets that many rely on.

Burchett set the record straight on whether Medicaid and Medicare would be affected by Republican cuts. “That’s been disproven so many times!” he told Collins. “The Democrats have fought us every time we want to cut out waste, abuse and fraud, you have a healthy man who is drawing a Medicaid check, that’s wrong!”

Collins tried to interrupt but Burchett wasn’t having it. “They need to work and you all need to quit allowing that lie to be facilitated!”

First National Guard troops arrive in Los Angeles

President Donald Trump deployed 2,000 California National Guard troops to Los Angeles on Sunday to respond to anti-I.C.E rioters, overriding Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's objections

The first National Guard troops arrived in Los Angeles early Sunday morning - Video from ABC 7 showed vehicles stopping in front of the Hall of Justice near City Hall in downtown LA, following President Trump's order to deploy 2,000 troops to the city.

The deployment followed two days of violent protests and riots in response to ICE raids - The National Guard mobilization came after parts of downtown Los Angeles erupted in riots on Friday in response to federal immigration enforcement operations that resulted in multiple arrests.

Trump criticized local Democratic leaders while praising the Guard's response - The president blasted LA Mayor Karen Bass and California Governor Gavin Newsom for being "unable to handle the tasks" of restoring order, while Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced the Guard was being mobilized "IMMEDIATELY" to support federal law enforcement. Loading...

Trump makes hero’s entrance to UFC 316

At UFC 316, Saturday, President Donald Trump walked ringside at the Prudential Center to Kid Rock's "American Badass" while the audience erupted in "USA!" chants, greeting celebrities like Mike Tyson and Joe Rogan along with random fans during his arrival.