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Cynthia Jones's avatar
Cynthia Jones
6h

DEMS REMIND ME OF PHARACESS & SAGACEES, IN THE BIBLE. THOSE YESHUA CALLED WHITE WASHED WALLS. CLEAN ON THE OUTSIDE, BUT A DISASTER IN THE INSIDE, EMPTY OF REAL CONTENT, OF WORTH!!

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