MAGA Purple Heart recipient Rep. Brian Mast went scorched earth on Democrat Hakeem Jeffries for attacking President Donald Trump’s military mission to root out Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

“Do you know the members of the military that were killed?! You’re sitting there in silence, because you’re in it for politics!!” Mast said.

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Iran reopens Strait of Hormuz as Lebanon cease-fire holds, sending oil prices tumbling

President Donald Trump and Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi announced Friday that the Strait of Hormuz is now “completely open” for all commercial vessels “so long as the Israel-Lebanon cease-fire remains in place,” which went into effect Friday for 10 days.

Trump celebrated on Truth Social but clarified the US will maintain its naval blockade of Iranian ports specifically—”which does not impede other traffic”—to pressure Tehran into completing peace negotiations, saying “THE NAVAL BLOCKADE WILL REMAIN IN FULL FORCE AND EFFECT AS IT PERTAINS TO IRAN, ONLY, UNTIL SUCH TIME AS OUR TRANSACTION WITH IRAN IS 100% COMPLETE.”

Oil prices plummet : Crude oil prices dropped from $92.48 per barrel Tuesday to roughly $83 per barrel following the announcement. Trump said “MOST OF THE POINTS ARE ALREADY NEGOTIATED” and “THIS PROCESS SHOULD GO VERY QUICKLY.”

What’s next: The cease-fire between Israel and Lebanon is scheduled to last 10 days and set the stage for US-Iran peace talks set to expire Tuesday. Mediator Pakistan is working to arrange a second round of talks, but the parties have yet to formally commit. Iran had initially claimed Lebanon was included in the US-Iran cease-fire, but Washington held firm that Israel’s battle with Hezbollah was not part of the original deal.

RFK Jr SNAPS at unhinged Democrat who calls him racist for alleged comment about black children

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. got into a shouting match with Rep. Terri Sewell during a Thursday budget hearing after she confronted him about 2024 podcast remarks alleging “every Black kid is now just standardly put on Adderall, SSRIs, benzos” and needs to be “reparented” at his proposed rural “rehabilitation facilities” modeled after “wellness farms” with “no cellphones, no screens.”

Kennedy denied every saying such a think and demanded Sewell “play the recording,” which she could not provide.

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The heated exchange : For several minutes the pair clashed, with Sewell asking “Have you ever reparented or parented, I should say, a Black child?”—a question Kennedy refused to answer. Sewell pressed: “In your opinion, what factors should the federal government consider when reparenting a Black child who has been on ADHD or ADD [medication]? That’s rhetorical, sir.”

HHS response: An HHS spokesperson told Fox News Digital that Kennedy’s comments were taken “out of context,” explaining he was describing communities where young people “could undergo a form of ‘reparenting’” and that “in psychotherapy terms, reparenting involves developing the emotional regulation, discipline, boundaries and self-worth that may not have been established in childhood.” Kennedy made the original comments on the “Earn Your Leisure” podcast while running for president in 2024, discussing plans to fight the drug epidemic.

Minnesota family claims self-defense after father caught on camera shoving conservative reporter to ground

Chris Ostroushko told podcast host Brian Shapiro his family are “absolutely not violent people” and were defending themselves during an April 11 anti-ICE protest outside Minnesota’s Whipple building, where viral video shows him shoving TPUSA reporter Savanah Hernandez to the ground. His wife DeYanna claimed Hernandez “backhanded” their daughter Paige before Chris pushed her, with their attorney Trisha Pohland saying Hernandez “hit Paige in the face when Paige was blowing a whistle.”

Hernandez strongly disputes family’s account: The reporter told Fox News Digital “I would just say if I hit them first, it would be on camera” and said “multiple angles” show Paige walking up to her unprovoked while DeYanna “was pressing her body up against me and shoving me multiple times” before “Chris Ostroushko then instructed his daughter on camera to go and ‘blow the whistle in my effing ear.’” Hernandez said she sought medical treatment for “a concussion and multiple sprains” and that “every single time they attacked me was while I was trying to leave.”