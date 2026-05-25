MAGA pastor and GOP Rep. Mark Harris fired back at Democrat Rep. Pramila Jayapal after she tried defending the FAKE Southern Poverty Law Center as a legitimate “anti-hate” organization.

The SPLC placed the Family Research Council, a pro-family and pro-life organization, on a hate group list before it was targeted in 2012 by a deranged left-wing shooter. Harris came with the video clip that clearly showed the shooter’s motive…

“This is not up for interpretation!!” Harris bombarded the Democrat.

Click To Watch Video

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Trump demands 6 muslim nations join Abraham Accords as price of entry for Iran nuclear deal

President Donald Trump announced Monday he demanded leaders of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, Pakistan, Turkey and Jordan join the Abraham Accords as condition for participating in the Iran nuclear deal, which he said is “proceeding nicely.”

Background: Trump stated in a Memorial Day Truth Social post that Abraham Accords membership should be “mandatory” for countries involved in the Iran agreement, warning “If they don’t, they should not be part of this Deal in that it shows bad intention.” The president even suggested Iran itself could join the accords, calling it “something special” and an “Honor” if Tehran signs an agreement with America.

Peace on the horizon: A senior Trump administration official claimed Sunday the sides are about 95% toward a “broad template” peace plan with Iran, though Trump stressed his team shouldn’t “rush” into any deal.

The Pope makes his position clear on AI

Pope Leo XIV released his first encyclical Monday titled "Magnifica Humanitas," calling for artificial intelligence regulation to serve the common good rather than purely for profit.

The Pope’s words: “It is not enough to invoke a generic type of ethics,” the Pope said in the statement. “Concrete criteria for discernment must be established. The first such criterion concerns personal responsibility. When a decision to strike becomes automated or opaque, the risk of abdicating responsibility increases. For this reason, the chain of responsibility must be identifiable and verifiable; those who design, train, authorize and employ technology must be held accountable for their decisions.” “AI is already an environment in which we are immersed, as well as a force with which we must engage,… For this reason, merely regulating it is insufficient; it must be disarmed, welcoming and accessible,” the Pope continued.

Leo previously drew Trump's criticism for opposing the Iran war, with the president saying the pope "endangers" Catholics by accepting Iranian nuclear weapons. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Leo this month to ease tensions.

A tribute to the girls who really won competng against biological male trans athletes

Conservative author and entrepreneur Jennifer Sey posted a powerful tribute to the girls who came in 2nd place while competing against transgender biologially male athletes.

This will give you CHILLS… Watch:

Spencer Pratt fires back at Drew Carey’s “serial scammer” attack with Epstein files reference

LA mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt responded Monday to “Price is Right” host Drew Carey calling him a “serial scammer without a soul or moral compass,” writing on X “Isn’t it weird how the two comedians historically lashing out against me are both in the ‘Epstein files’?” while referencing Carey and Chelsea Handler.

Pratt shared a screenshot of an alleged 2002 email from TV writer Jeff Davis to Ghislaine Maxwell naming Carey, plus a clip of comedian Shane Gillis calling out Handler for dining with Epstein in 2010, after Carey told LA residents voting for Pratt to “get their head out of their a--” in a Friday Threads post.

Pratt distances himself from party politics despite Trump nod, registered Republican status: The former “The Hills” star told followers Saturday “There’s no R next to my name, there’s no D next to my name. I’m not part of a political party, because I hate politicians,” adding “I’m just Spencer, husband to Heidi, father to Ryker and Gunner, and I’m a pissed off Angeleno” despite registered Republican status and President Trump saying last week “I’d like to see him do well. He’s a character.”

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