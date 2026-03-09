GOP Rep. Josh Brecheen fired back at Democrat Rep. Shri Thanedar for complaining that illegal immigrants cannot easily access commercial drivers licenses in the U.S. after a series of recent reckless crashes caused by illegal immigrants made headlines.

“He failed his commercial drivers licenses test 10 times, then goes to the state of California and obtains his license and immediately (it) leads to a tragic end…” Brecheen said.

Click To Watch Video

The exact moment Trump realized Markwayne Mullin was the right man for the job...

President Donald Trump has chosen Sen. Markwayne Mullin to lead the DHS.

Watch Mullin’s most epic moment, confronting the Teamsters Union boss Sean O’Brian for posting threatening tweets about him, and challenging him to a fist fight in the middle of the Senate floor.

“You wanna run your mouth?! Stand your butt up!!”

Click To Watch Video

Together with Health Science Institute

MAHA M.D. proves the “PLANDEMIC” is REAL

Dear truth-seeking American,

This MAHA doctor’s viral video not only confirms the COVID pandemic was built on lies…

But he’s holding undeniable proof the next “PLANDEMIC” is starting now.

Before it comes for your family SEE HIS MESSAGE HERE.

Learn More

P.S. The new “Plandemic” will kill 600,000 mostly older Americans in 2026. View the 2 signs of disease - and how to protect yourself here.

Homemade bomb thrown at Jake Lang during protest was capable of mass damage, inspired by ISIS: report

Federal authorities launched an investigation after a homemade bomb was thrown at right-wing demonstrators by 2 teen suspects outside New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s official residence Gracie Mansion on Saturday. NYPD Commissioner Jessica S. Tisch said the device thrown was “not a hoax device or a smoke bomb” but an improvised explosive “that could have caused serious injury or death,” containing nuts, bolts, screws, and a hobby fuse wrapped in black tape.

What happened: Police accused Emir Balat, 18, of throwing the ignited device toward an anti-Islam protest led by activist Jake Lang around 12:38 p.m. Saturday. The device “struck a barrier and extinguished itself a few feet from police officers” with witnesses reporting flames and smoke, but no one was injured. Balat was arrested along with Ibrahim Kayumi, 19, who allegedly supplied one of the projectiles, though charges have not yet been laid. Four other protesters were arrested, including Ian McGinnis, 21, accused of using pepper spray.

Terror links: The suspects reportedly told investigators they were inspired by ISIS and watch ISIS videos prior to the attack.

More: The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force is assisting with the investigation, and on Sunday the NYPD identified and safely removed a suspicious device from a vehicle on East End Avenue, prompting evacuations. CBS News reported Balat’s parents were born in Turkey and naturalized in 2017, while Kayumi’s parents were from Afghanistan and naturalized in 2004 and 2009. FBI agents raided both suspects’ homes in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

Hegseth vows to do “whatever it takes” to topple Iran, won’t rule out US ground troops in Tehran

War Secretary Pete Hegseth told CBS’s “60 Minutes” he and President Trump are “willing to go as far as we need in order to be successful” in Iran, refusing to rule out sending US ground troops to Tehran and saying “we reserve the right” to “take any particular option, whether it included boots on the ground or not boots on the ground.” Trump told The Post last week that US forces could be sent into Iran “if deemed necessary.”

Why it matters: Hegseth said any decision to deploy troops — “whether overtly or covertly” — wouldn’t be shared publicly, telling Garrett “you don’t tell the enemy, you don’t tell the press, you don’t tell anybody what your limits would be on an operation.” He echoed Trump in admitting “there will be more casualties,” saying “things like this don’t happen without casualties” but that losses “stiffen our spine and our resolve to say this is a fight we will finish.”

The casualties: Seven US service members have been killed in Iranian retaliatory drone strikes — six Army Reservists in Kuwait (Nicole Amor, 39; Cody Khork, 35; Declan Coady, 20; Robert Marzan, 54; Jeffrey O’Brien, 45; and Noah Tietjens, 42) who were returned home Saturday during a solemn transfer ceremony, plus another who died from wounds in Saudi Arabia. A seventh service member whose death was announced Sunday has not been publicly identified, with news coming a day after NYPD Officer and decorated Army veteran Sorffly Davius died during a health crisis while deployed in Kuwait with the National Guard.

Jesse Jackson Jr. slams Obama, Biden, Clinton for using father’s memorial to bash Trump

Jesse Jackson Jr. criticized former Presidents Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and Bill Clinton for using his father’s memorial service Friday to attack President Donald Trump, saying the “grandstanding Democrats” didn’t really know Rev. Jesse Jackson. Speaking Saturday at a private memorial at Rainbow Push Coalition headquarters in Chicago, Jackson Jr. said his father “maintained a tense relationship with the political order” and demanded “not Democratic or Republican solutions, but demanded a consistent, prophetic voice that at no point in time ever sold us out as people.”