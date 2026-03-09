MAGA Oklahoman SHUTS UP Shri Thanedar for whining about illegal immigrants not being allowed to drive commercial trucks
"He failed his commercial drivers license test 10 times! The lack of speaking english and the lack of skill is evident!"
GOP Rep. Josh Brecheen fired back at Democrat Rep. Shri Thanedar for complaining that illegal immigrants cannot easily access commercial drivers licenses in the U.S. after a series of recent reckless crashes caused by illegal immigrants made headlines.
“He failed his commercial drivers licenses test 10 times, then goes to the state of California and obtains his license and immediately (it) leads to a tragic end…” Brecheen said.
Watch the clash here:
The exact moment Trump realized Markwayne Mullin was the right man for the job...
President Donald Trump has chosen Sen. Markwayne Mullin to lead the DHS.
Watch Mullin’s most epic moment, confronting the Teamsters Union boss Sean O’Brian for posting threatening tweets about him, and challenging him to a fist fight in the middle of the Senate floor.
“You wanna run your mouth?! Stand your butt up!!”
Watch here:
Homemade bomb thrown at Jake Lang during protest was capable of mass damage, inspired by ISIS: report
Federal authorities launched an investigation after a homemade bomb was thrown at right-wing demonstrators by 2 teen suspects outside New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s official residence Gracie Mansion on Saturday. NYPD Commissioner Jessica S. Tisch said the device thrown was “not a hoax device or a smoke bomb” but an improvised explosive “that could have caused serious injury or death,” containing nuts, bolts, screws, and a hobby fuse wrapped in black tape.
What happened: Police accused Emir Balat, 18, of throwing the ignited device toward an anti-Islam protest led by activist Jake Lang around 12:38 p.m. Saturday. The device “struck a barrier and extinguished itself a few feet from police officers” with witnesses reporting flames and smoke, but no one was injured. Balat was arrested along with Ibrahim Kayumi, 19, who allegedly supplied one of the projectiles, though charges have not yet been laid. Four other protesters were arrested, including Ian McGinnis, 21, accused of using pepper spray.
Terror links: The suspects reportedly told investigators they were inspired by ISIS and watch ISIS videos prior to the attack.
More: The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force is assisting with the investigation, and on Sunday the NYPD identified and safely removed a suspicious device from a vehicle on East End Avenue, prompting evacuations. CBS News reported Balat’s parents were born in Turkey and naturalized in 2017, while Kayumi’s parents were from Afghanistan and naturalized in 2004 and 2009. FBI agents raided both suspects’ homes in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.
Hegseth vows to do “whatever it takes” to topple Iran, won’t rule out US ground troops in Tehran
War Secretary Pete Hegseth told CBS’s “60 Minutes” he and President Trump are “willing to go as far as we need in order to be successful” in Iran, refusing to rule out sending US ground troops to Tehran and saying “we reserve the right” to “take any particular option, whether it included boots on the ground or not boots on the ground.” Trump told The Post last week that US forces could be sent into Iran “if deemed necessary.”
Watch here:
Why it matters: Hegseth said any decision to deploy troops — “whether overtly or covertly” — wouldn’t be shared publicly, telling Garrett “you don’t tell the enemy, you don’t tell the press, you don’t tell anybody what your limits would be on an operation.” He echoed Trump in admitting “there will be more casualties,” saying “things like this don’t happen without casualties” but that losses “stiffen our spine and our resolve to say this is a fight we will finish.”
The casualties: Seven US service members have been killed in Iranian retaliatory drone strikes — six Army Reservists in Kuwait (Nicole Amor, 39; Cody Khork, 35; Declan Coady, 20; Robert Marzan, 54; Jeffrey O’Brien, 45; and Noah Tietjens, 42) who were returned home Saturday during a solemn transfer ceremony, plus another who died from wounds in Saudi Arabia. A seventh service member whose death was announced Sunday has not been publicly identified, with news coming a day after NYPD Officer and decorated Army veteran Sorffly Davius died during a health crisis while deployed in Kuwait with the National Guard.
Jesse Jackson Jr. slams Obama, Biden, Clinton for using father’s memorial to bash Trump
Jesse Jackson Jr. criticized former Presidents Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and Bill Clinton for using his father’s memorial service Friday to attack President Donald Trump, saying the “grandstanding Democrats” didn’t really know Rev. Jesse Jackson. Speaking Saturday at a private memorial at Rainbow Push Coalition headquarters in Chicago, Jackson Jr. said his father “maintained a tense relationship with the political order” and demanded “not Democratic or Republican solutions, but demanded a consistent, prophetic voice that at no point in time ever sold us out as people.”
What they said: Obama warned about “a new assault on our democratic institutions” and claimed “we’re told by those in high office to fear each other and to turn on each other, and that some Americans count more than others.” Biden said the Trump administration doesn’t share “any of the values that we have,” while former VP Kamala Harris bragged she “predicted a lot about what’s happening right now,” saying “I’m not into saying I told you so, but we did see it coming.”
The exception: Clinton “kept his eulogy mostly free of politics” and “remembered Jackson warmly as a good friend.” Rev. Jesse Jackson died last month at 84 at his Chicago home, and Trump did not attend the memorial service.
Thank God
All present Democrats are more interested in killing America then keeping us alive. They want to bring America down to a third world country, just to maintain control