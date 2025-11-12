GOP Rep. Nick Langworthy shut down Democrat Rep. Rosa DeLauro’s self righteous monologue, hissing at Republicans for not paying SNAP benefits before the government is reopened.

“You won’t vote to make that pain go away!” Langworthy told the furious Democrat. “It’s hypocrisy at its very worst!!”

Watch the clash right here:

Click To Watch Video

Together with Native Path

Don’t Ignore the Signs…

Dear Reader,



Over 92 million adults in the US are taking a statin – are you one of them? If so, you need to know about the silent deficiency that blood tests can’t catch.

Even if you’re not taking a statin – and just want to keep your heart, blood pressure and cholesterol in check – please take a moment to learn how statins can lead to a critical deficiency:

⇒ 5 signs you’re at risk from this deficiency (important info for statin users)

–Dr. Chad Walding

DPT, ISSA Nutrition Specialist, Co-Founder

NativePath

Learn More

P.S. If you or someone you love has ever taken a statin, this could be the most important article you read this week.

White House rebukes Epstein emails released by Democrats

The Trump White House countered House Democrats’ release of three Jeffrey Epstein emails Wednesday by revealing that the unnamed victim Epstein referenced as having “spent hours” with Trump was the late Virginia Giuffre, who previously said Trump “couldn’t have been friendlier” and was never involved in any wrongdoing, with press secretary Karoline Leavitt calling the release “a fake narrative to smear President Trump.”

Epstein emails show Trump stopped Maxwell from recruiting at Mar-a-Lago: In a January 2019 email to author Michael Wolff, Epstein admitted Trump “knew about the girls as he asked Ghislaine to stop” recruiting young women from Mar-a-Lago’s spa, while an April 2011 email described Trump as “that dog that hasn’t barked” who had never been mentioned by the victim despite her spending hours at Epstein’s house with him.

Trump kicked Epstein out for recruiting staff: President Trump explained in July that he banned Epstein from Mar-a-Lago after the financier repeatedly “stole people that worked for me” from the spa, saying “when I heard about it, I told him, ‘we don’t want you taking our people,’ and then not too long after that, he did it again. And I said, ‘Out of here,’” while the Justice Department concluded over the summer that Epstein committed suicide and didn’t keep a “client list.”

China agrees to ban fentanyl precursor chemicals following FBI visit

China agreed to ban all 13 precursor chemicals and control seven subsidiaries used to manufacture fentanyl following a visit by FBI Director Kash Patel, who announced the breakthrough Wednesday at a White House press briefing.

Agreement details : The Chinese government will designate the substances as banned, cutting off the pipeline that Mexican drug trafficking organizations use to produce the lethal drug blamed for tens of thousands of American deaths annually. “Essentially, President Trump has shut off the pipeline that creates fentanyl that kills tens of thousands of Americans,” Patel told reporters. “These substances are now banned, and they will no longer be utilized by the Mexican drug trafficking organizations.”

Trump credited : Patel attributed the agreement to President Donald Trump’s recent meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, stating “this was only possible due to President Trump’s historic engagement with President Xi just a few short weeks ago that set the stage for today’s announcement.” Trump imposed 10% tariffs on Beijing earlier in his term, accusing China of failing to curb chemical flows, prompting retaliatory Chinese tariffs.

Scale of crisis: The FBI has seized 1,900 kilograms of fentanyl this year — enough to kill 127 million Americans, according to Patel. The United States listed China as a major illicit drug producer in 2023, with Trump alleging Beijing enabled fentanyl production by subsidizing precursor chemical exports and failing to prevent Chinese companies from selling to criminal cartels.

Flight disruptions set to continue despite impending end of shutdown

Officials warn the effects of the government shutdown will extend for weeks even after lawmakers reopen the government, with flight disruptions likely continuing into the busy holiday season as the industry struggles to rebuild schedules and restore staffing levels.