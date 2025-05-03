New York GOP Rep. Mike Lawler steamrolled Democrat Jared Moskowitz during a fiery live T.V. confrontation on CNN about President Trump’s first 100 day economic track record.

”He told everybody that the economy was terrible under Joe Biden, it wasn’t, but that’s what he told people,… the economy in every metric is worse in the first 100 days than it was before he got elected,” Moskowitz said. “The stock market is worse. egg prices were highest on Easter than any Easter we’ve ever had!”

Lawler patiently sat and waited for the Democrat to finish, but he just couldn’t let this go on any further. “Respectfully, look, if we do not pass the tax bill it will be the single largest tax increase in American history. And Democrats are planning to vote against the tax bill! You wanna focus on tax the rich, but the fact is, if you do not pass the tax bill it will be the biggest tax increase in American history. The standard deduction would be cut in half! Do you want that?!”

Lawler continued to lambast the Democrat for his party’s reckless and shallow economic policy which lead to massive inflation.

“Over the next 10 years we’re projected to spend $86 trillion, we’re running $2 trillion deficits,” Lawler said. “That exploded under Joe Biden’s first 2 years where he increased spending by $5 trillion. That’s what gave us the record inflation!”

Watch the heated clash on CNN here:

Wesley Hunt SHUTS UP Dan Goldman in front of the entire country

GOP Rep. Wesley Hunt put Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman in his place for grandstanding on birthright citizenship for the children of illegal aliens.

Goldman delivered a passionate monologue, defending birthright citizenship for those who crossed our borders illegally, scolding republicans for wanting to get rid of the policy. “If you don’t agree with it, that’s fine, pass a constitutional amendment!”

Hunt hit back with the perfect response, “Allowing birthright citizenship to stay dilutes the citizenship of not just black Americans like me but every American citizen who had to earn it the right way!” Hunt explained.

“Ozzy Osbourne’s daughter said on the view that we have to let in illegal immigrants because ‘who will clean our toilets? Who will pick our crops?’ We hear it all the time,… we know what you’re insinuating!” Hunt added.

Watch the congressional combat here:

Liberals' insane and stupid defenses for Judge Hannah Dugan

The nation headed into the weekend with a shocking story: A Milwaukee judge was arrested and charged with interfering with federal officers who went to the courthouse to take an illegal alien into custody. It marked the first time a judge was arrested this year for allegedly going to great lengths to protect a criminal illegal alien.

For a full detailed breakdown of the case, you can watch my video about it here.

In short, Dugan confronted the federal task force outside her courtroom and ordered to leave. When the agents said they had a valid warrant, she then told them to report to the chief judge. The agents did not plan on entering her courtroom since the hallway is considered a public space…

