PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AK Foster's avatar
AK Foster
1h

I am finding it difficult to say what I am thinking in regards to these so called intelligent Democrats. Their actions show exactly total lack of concern for the very citizens that are going to suffer because of their total uncaring for the American voters.

Hopefully these registered Democrats will realize that their party cares more for illegals that can not vote (or not suppose to vote), when they are the ones benefitting.

Obama and the party are the ones that put these families in this position by lying to their voters.

There are low income parents that will not be able to feed their families, seniors that will not be able to buy food,pay their rent, utilities etc, not to mention their meds.

These politicians that have put this nation in this position should be tarred,feathered and ran out of the House and Senate.on a train going to the rail of nowhere.

While they sit their lazy asses at the dinner table eating steak, and drinking champagne. They are the most disgusting good for nothing's low life's that walk the planet. I would not want to be in their shoes when they have to answer to their judge on judgement day.. Hopefully Karma wil deal with them in the worst way. Money and Power are all they care about, not America or the voters (if they have any sense will put them out of their gravy train jobs, that pay their salaries.

I am sorry for the dirty words, please forgive my bluntness.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Drogan0660's avatar
Drogan0660
1h

I am sorry that people may not get their SNAP benefits come November. I am sure they will get by through family, friends or other charitable sources. I am 65, medically retired and can't even get SNAP because they say I have too much money in the bank from a back payment on an old SSI claim where I went months without while relying on shelters and food banks to get by. I support the Trump administration in trying to clean up this system. It has been abused for too long and there are people receiving these benefits that can afford otherwise. The Republicans don't need to negotiate. The Democrats have said there would be pain and that they take that responsibility seriously but it was their only leverage. They are wanting to add back, and then some, of the cuts in the BBB. The Obamacare subsidies are not scheduled to expire until the end of the year. That expiration date was set by the Democrats. Obamacare has been anything but affordable for millions of American. The "if you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor" was the biggest lie there was in recent history. We only need 5 or 6 Democrats to vote with the Republicans to open the government back up. Chuck, AOC is going to primary you no matter what you do. And the rest of the Democrats need to grow a spine and stop being afraid of the left's radical base. They are coming after you either way.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Politibrawl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture