GOP Rep. Mike Lawler clashed with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins during a live interview on Democrat support for “the most radical candidate for mayor in American history,” Zohran Mamdani.

“The American people now know Hakeem Jeffries agrees with this radical agenda!” Lawler told Collins, calling on every Democrat who supports Mamdani to state so publicly for voters to see.

“The well has run dry”: 42 million Americans won’t receive food stamps in November due to shutdown

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits will not be distributed Nov. 1, leaving approximately 42 million Americans without food assistance as the government shutdown continues into its second month.

The Trump administration refused to authorize roughly $5 billion in contingency funds to maintain SNAP payments, blaming Senate Democrats for blocking government funding negotiations until Republicans agree to discuss extending Affordable Care Act subsidies that Democrats claim are being held hostage over issues including healthcare for undocumented immigrants.

States are responding differently to the crisis, with California deploying 30 National Guard troops to food banks and Virginia’s Republican governor declaring a state of emergency to provide benefits, while Arkansas and other states advised residents to stockpile shelf-stable foods and warned they will not be reimbursed for covering federal benefits independently.

“Bottom line, the well has run dry.” The USDA said in a statement. “At this time, there will be no benefits issued November 1. We are approaching an inflection point for Senate Democrats.

The average SNAP recipient receives $187 monthly in benefits loaded onto debit cards for grocery purchases, with Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy arguing the parties could resolve the impasse within days if Republicans agreed to negotiate, stating “we could open up the government on Tuesday or Wednesday, and there wouldn’t be any crisis in the food stamp program.”

REPORT: NYC Mayoral Race Tightens as Cuomo Slashes Mamdani’s Lead in Half

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo cut socialist candidate Zohran Mamdani’s advantage to just 10% ahead of next week’s New York City mayoral election, according to a new Suffolk University poll.

Mamdani leads Cuomo just 44% to 34% among likely voters, a dramatic narrowing from his 20-point advantage in September’s survey, while Republican Curtis Sliwa trails with 11% support in a race transformed by Mayor Eric Adams’ decision to abandon his reelection campaign and endorse Cuomo.

Cuomo has surged among key voting blocs since September, drawing even with Mamdani among Hispanic voters after trailing by 30 points, and now leading independents by 10 points after previously losing that demographic by 18 points.

Political analysts identified Sliwa as the wildcard who could determine the outcome, noting his 11% share represents a potential spoiler effect since 36% of his supporters name Cuomo as their second choice compared to just 2% backing Mamdani, meaning Sliwa’s presence in the race may be preventing a Cuomo victory by splitting the anti-socialist vote.

Trump’s countdown on Hamas expires Monday night with another hostage body set to be returned

Hamas announced Monday it will hand over one more deceased Israeli hostage’s body at 9 p.m. Gaza time, leaving 12 bodies still in the militant group’s custody as President Donald Trump’s 48-hour compliance deadline expires Monday night.

Trump warned Saturday on Truth Social that while some hostage bodies are difficult to recover, others could be returned immediately but Hamas has chosen not to release them, stating his promise to treat “both sides fairly” only applies if the group fulfills its obligations under the Gaza peace agreement.

Right before the post, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee met with families of American citizens Itay Chen and Omer Neutra, whose bodies remain held by Hamas following their deaths in the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks, with Rubio pledging “we will not rest” until all remains are returned home.

Arnold Schwarzenegger destroys CNN Jake Tapper live during gerrymandering debate

Former California Governor and actor Arnold Schwarzenegger shot down current Gov. Gov. Gavin Newsom on CNN Monday.

Schwarzenegger rejected Newsom’s assertion that the gerrymandering Proposition 50 redistricting is temporary, calling it “total fantasy” and arguing that government programs marketed as temporary invariably become permanent fixtures, whether tax programs or redistricting schemes.

California voters are deciding on legislation that would add up to five Democrat-held congressional seats to counter President Trump’s Republican redistricting efforts in Texas and other states ahead of the 2026 election, with former President Barack Obama endorsing the measure this week.

Schwarzenegger characterized the redistricting as cheating and urged Democrats to compete by outperforming Trump politically rather than manipulating district boundaries, stating “the American people get cheated” when officials draw lines to ensure reelection regardless of performance, while Newsom responded by telling critics to “spare me the moral high ground.”

White House roasts Democrats for prolonging government shutdown with hilarious star-studded video on X

Watch the savage video here:

The government shutdown reached day 27 today, and The White House is making its feelings about Democrats’ refusal to negotiate known.

