New York Republican Rep. Mike Lawler calmly dismantled DOGE-deranged Democrat Rep. Jahana Hayes after her outburst against the Trump administration’s efforts to cut fraud, waste and abuse in the federal government during a live CNN town hall event.

“If (Elon Musk) is finding all of this fraud, waste and abuse, come before congress and lay it out, not through a series of tweets or these unverified reports that he’s putting out,” Hayes told the audience. “If he has found of of this waste, fraud and abuse, we don’t want that either! But what we’re talking about is during down the house…”

Lawler, sitting behind her, decided to chime in and interrupt her monologue with a question, “Is there one thing you agree with?”

“I’m still talking!” Hayes snapped at him.

“So can you identify one thing of waste? You’ve been talking for more than 3 minutes,” Lawler pressed her, again asking her if there was one item DOGE uncovered that she agreed with eliminating.

“Well today,” she started to answer. “I don’t know if it was verified but they said people took advantage of the unemployment system. Anyone who breaks the law and steal federal dollars should be prosecuted!”

“The only way to ge that information is to actually analyze the date,… They have people, that are career employees in each department,” Lawler explained.

“Who are they?! Who are they?!” Hayes demanded repeatedly.

What he said next got her really mad, watch it right here:

Pissed-off Kevin O'Leary goes NUCLEAR on Trump-hating MSNBC hack: “I’ve had enough!!”

Businessman Kevin O’Leary exploded at an MSNBC reporter for arguing that President Trump’s tariffs could destroy the economy.

"This guy didn’t stand a chance…

”I’ve had enough!” a frustrated O’Leary told the reporter. “I don’t care about the volatility, I don’t care if Trump ratchets it up 25% a day,… we have to solve this problem! It’s killing small business in America, it’s killing large businesses!”

“If we have to squeeze Chinese heads through the wall,… then so be it!” O’Leary continued. “All the IP these guys steal! These guys don’t play by the rules!”

The reporter struggled to counter O’Leary’s epic rant, “If what you are saying is carried out to its ultimate solution,… China is able to manipulate the world because of its totalitarian nature,… it’s a reality!”

“You’re telling me this is okay?!” O’Leary interrupted. “You’re good with it?!!”

Watch the explosive interview here:

