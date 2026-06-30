GOP Rep. Mike Lawler absolutely lost it at disgraced Democrat Jamie Raskin during an explosive uproar in congress about Angel Moms and preventable murders committed by illegal immigrants.

“You should be ashamed of yourself!! You didn’t oppose sanctuary policies that resulted in their daughter’s death!” Lawler screamed at Raskin.

Click To Watch Video

Together with All Family Pharmacy

For a limited time, All Family Pharmacy is offering Buy One, Get One Free on Ivermectin, Mebendazole, Ivermectin cream and Hydroxychloroquine.

Sale ends July 7th.

Order Now

Trump announces first-ever Republican Midterm Convention in Dallas

President Trump announced Tuesday the first-ever Republican Party Midterm Convention, set for September 9-10 in Dallas, Texas — billing it as an unprecedented political rally designed to energize GOP voters ahead of the November midterm elections.

Trump framed the two-day event as a celebration of his administration’s first-term achievements, including the elimination of taxes on tips, overtime, and Social Security, stronger border enforcement, lower energy costs, and what he described as the ongoing denuclearization of Iran.

The convention will feature hardworking Americans, entrepreneurs, manufacturers, first responders, and job creators alongside what Trump promised would be major entertainment — calling it “a RALLY like none other.”

The announcement comes as Republicans seek to maintain their razor-thin House majority in November. Trump cast the gathering as a launching pad for the next chapter of American greatness, tying it to the nation’s ongoing 250th anniversary celebrations.

Trump congratulates Xi Jinping for birthright citizenship victory in SCOTUS

The Supreme Court upheld birthright citizenship Tuesday in an opinion authored by Chief Justice John Roberts, ruling that children born on US soil are American citizens under the 14th Amendment regardless of their parents’ immigration status. The decision struck down President Donald Trump’s executive order attempting to end the practice.

The President responded in classic Trump fashion:

A frustrated Trump wrote on Truth Social shortly after, “I would like to congratulate President Xi, and the Great Country of China, on their massive Birthright Citizenship WIN!”

Trump’s post mocks the alarming practice of “birth tourism” ; wealthy Chinese nationals who travel to the US specifically to give birth and secure citizenship for their children. He called the outcome “too bad” for the country but immediately pivoted to urging Congress to pass legislation ending birthright citizenship, arguing no constitutional amendment would be necessary.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh partially concurred and partially dissented, suggesting Congress could change the outcome through legislation. Justice Clarence Thomas dissented sharply, accusing the majority of repurposing the 14th Amendment beyond its original intent.

Read More:

GOP rebellion halts Save Act in the House

More than a dozen House Republicans continued blocking procedural votes Tuesday, freezing legislative business in protest over the Senate’s failure to act on the SAVE America Act, Trump’s top legislative priority requiring proof of citizenship to register to vote. The 198-224 procedural vote failure, with 14 Republican defections, effectively shut down the House floor ahead of the July 4 recess deadline.

Speaker Mike Johnson attempted to appease the holdouts by proposing to attach the SAVE Act to the must-pass National Defense Authorization Act, hoping bipartisan support for the defense bill would force Senate action. Conservative rebels largely rejected the approach, arguing it wouldn’t guarantee a Senate vote and demanding the measure be embedded as an amendment rather than paired legislation.

Despite sharp criticism from both Trump and Johnson, the rebel faction, including Reps. Luna, Boebert, Roy, and Massie, defended their tactics as legitimate legislating rather than obstruction.

Charlie Kirk’s parents, widow expected to attend murder trial hearing date

Charlie Kirk's widow Erika, his parents, and other family members are expected to attend the preliminary hearing scheduled for the week of July 6 in the murder case against Tyler Robinson, according to a source familiar with the matter.