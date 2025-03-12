New York Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakis defended President Trump’s tariff maneuver on CNN, arguing that Trump is addressing economic concerns by bringing substantial investment into the American economy and aiming to eliminate fentanyl deaths resulting from an unsecure border.

“Donald Trump was asked over the weekend about a possible recession happening this year,.. is that a risk you think is worth it?” the CNN reporter asked the congresswoman.

Malliotakis said the Biden administration is to blame for the much of the economic conditions that would lead to a recession. “You can’t disregard the damage that the Biden administration did to our economy with their regulations, with their inflationary spending!”

“You gotta remember, President Trump has already brought in $2 trillion in private investment,” Malliotakis explained. “He’s only been in office for a month, every other week we’re hearing about a new company who is repariating, manufacturing or expanding operations here in the United States!”

The CNN host pushed back, citing Target and Best Buy who said prices are going up in direct relation to Trump’s tariffs.

Malliotakis argued back that Biden kept and increased tariffs on China as well, claiming CNN is just looking to blame President Trump. She continued to say that Trump’s tariffs are worth the risk in the markets because they address more important issues like fentanyl coming over an unsecure border that our neighbors haven’t cooperated with us in fixing.

“Our young people, who are being poisoned by fentanyl, we need them to be productive and contribute to our economy!” she said. “Not stoned and perhaps killed because of fentynal coming over our border!”

Resurfaced: Tom Homan DESTROYS censured Al Green in front of the entire country

Trump Border Czar and former I.C.E. Director Tom Homan erupted at far-left Democrat Al Green during an intense hearing on immigration and family separation policy.

”I’m not sure what you mean by zero tolerance,” Green told Homan. “Are you saying no one ever coming to the United States? Is that your zero tolerance police?”

“No…” Homan corrected the congressman. “You’re referring to family separation, which has happened under numerous presidents, not just this president.”

“Whenever someone gets arrested for a crime they get booked into a jail, their child can’t go with them. Just like if I got arrested tonight my child couldn’t go with me!”

Green pushed back, saying that the illegal immigrants in question committed “no crimes.”

Homan was forced to state the obvious yet again, “If you enter the United States illegally, it’s a crime…” The former I.C.E. Director explained that he believes that the issue of family separations would be made much better if congress closed the immigration loop holes he had previously requested.

“We’re asking congress, look, we already proved this worked under the Obama administration! How come we’re not doing it now?!” Homan asked. “I think congress needs to close this loophole,… This isn’t just about securing our border, it’s about saving lives! If we close these loopholes, we’re going to save women from being sexually assaulted, we’re going to save children from dying!”

Watch the powerful moment here:

Rep. Al Green was censured for disrupting President Trump’s speech to congress last week, standing up and shouting at the PResident while waiving his cane, then refusing to leave on request.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson was forced to kick the disruptive democrat out of the chambers, escorted by the Sergeant at Arms.

“Mr. Green take your seat sir!” Johnson scolded, before ordering Green’s removal.